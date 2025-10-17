Nigeria: Aljazirahnigeria Loses Managing Editor

17 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

AljazirahNigeria Newspapers has announced the passing of its Managing Editor, Mr. Morgan Omodu.

According to a statement by the management, Omodu died on Thursday afternoon, October 16, 2025, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Commenting on the development, the Editor, Daily, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, said Mr. Omodu died after a prolonged illness.

"During his tenure, Mr. Omodu played a pivotal role in elevating AljazirahNigeria to its current prominence among leading national publications."

"Notably, he oversaw the transition of the paper from a weekly to a daily publication on November 1, 2021 -- a milestone that marked a new era in its history."

Reflecting on his time with the late editor, Mr. Mohammed described him as approachable yet uncompromising in professional standards.

"Having worked closely with him for about four years, I observed his open-door policy and his unwavering commitment to excellence.

"He never allowed sentiments to interfere with his work but always found time afterwards to share a smile and a joke," he said.

Mr. Mohammed added that the management and staff of AljazirahNigeria would greatly miss Mr. Omodu's leadership, dedication, and warmth.

He further noted that details of the burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

