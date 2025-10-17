Ghana: MTN Ghana Praises Black Stars On World Cup Qualification

MTN Ghana has congratulated the Black Stars for securing qualification to the FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as a true reflection of Ghana's indomitable spirit, hard work, and unity of purpose.

The company highlighted that the determination and resilience shown by the team throughout the qualifiers mirrors MTN's own 'can-do' spirit.

"Through financial support, logistical backing, and motivational initiatives, MTN has played a vital role in creating an environment that has enabled the team to perform with confidence and pride," the statement read.

MTN's sponsorship extends beyond the Black Stars, covering all national football teams -- male and female alike, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the holistic growth of Ghana football.

"One of the most enduring symbols of MTN's dedication to local football is the MTN FA Cup, Ghana's premier knockout competition. For over a decade, it has not only reignited enthusiasm for domestic football but also nurtured young talent, discovered new stars, and united fans across the country," the company noted.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has consistently praised MTN's long-term investment and partnership, describing it as a cornerstone for the revival and sustainability of football in the country. Analysts also credit MTN with injecting professionalism, stability, and renewed energy into both club and national football.

As the Black Stars prepare for the global stage, MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to supporting football at every level, emphasizing that its vision goes beyond sponsorship -- aiming to position Ghana football on the highest international pedestal and inspire the next generation of players and fans.

