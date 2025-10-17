Ghana: Ben Asante - Appreciation of a Fine, Enterprising Journalist

Ben Asante, a journalist from Ghana's Volta Region, was better known to readers of African publications in the UK and Nigeria than to audiences in his home country. He excelled in the "sophisticated" end of African journalism, contributing to esteemed publications such as Africa Now and New African.

These publications often relied on African governments for revenue, creating a need for "intermediaries" who could bridge the gap between the press and political authorities. Ben Asante was one of the rare journalists who could navigate both journalistic and political spheres seamlessly.

I first met him in Lagos, Nigeria, in September 1979, while covering the installation of a civilian government after General Olusegun Obasanjo handed power to Alhaji Shehu Shagari. Despite knowing almost no one, I encountered Ben, whose friendly personality and professionalism immediately won my trust. More importantly, he had the confidence of key political figures across Nigeria.

Thanks to Ben, I secured an interview with the new Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, whose role had been pivotal in Shagari's contested victory. Ben later facilitated interviews with Gen Ibrahim Babangida, then head of state of Nigeria, and Samuel Doe of Liberia, underscoring his enduring influence and connections.

Ben Asante was born on 12 August 1949 and passed away on 14 August 2025. His legacy as a shrewd, untiring, and enterprising journalist will long be remembered.

May his soul rest in peace.