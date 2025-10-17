Ghana: Ahead of 2028 Elections - Alan Launches United Party ...Adopts 'Ghana First' As Motto

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has officially formed a new political party named the United Party (UP).

The party, which features a monarch butterfly as its logo and adopts "Ghana First" as its motto, has secured a certificate from the Electoral Commission (EC), allowing it to begin preparations toward the 2028 general elections.

With its certification, the UP will now commence the processes of electing regional, national and branch executives in its bid to build a strong organisational structure ahead of the presidential contest.

Before forming the UP, Mr. Kyerematen led the Movement for Change to create the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, a coalition of political parties that contested the 2024 elections.

For the interim, the UP has appointed Abubakar Boniface Siddique as Chairman and Yaw Buaben Asamoa as General Secretary, with other officers designated across the regions.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Accra yesterday, founder and interim leader Mr. Kyerematen said the UP had emerged to break the longstanding dominance of the two major political parties.

He described the UP as a "new dawn" that would end political acrimony, offer a credible alternative, promote women's inclusion, and deliver economic transformation that translates into massive jobs.

Mr. Kyerematen said the UP would mobilise the strengths and talents of all Ghanaians--regardless of age, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation--to promote accountable and transparent governance with a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

He also outlined the party's broader vision:

"To make Ghana the economic powerhouse of Africa by branding Ghana as a paradise that attracts investment and transforms the economy into a prosperous one."

He added:

"If you are a doctor, we want you to excel and become the best doctor in Africa by 2040. We will particularly focus on the youth, women and the vulnerable. We want to promote integrity and ethical leadership at all levels--not just at the presidency."

A major policy initiative the UP intends to implement when elected, he said, would be the prioritisation of licensed private food marketing and distribution companies. With government support, these entities would ensure a steady food supply across all districts while strongly promoting cash crop production.

Interim Chairman Abubakar Boniface Siddique said the UP would focus on youth development, addressing unemployment, and empowering ordinary citizens to achieve reasonable prosperity.

He urged Ghanaians to support the party, stressing that the UP is committed to working with the people to revitalize the economy.

He added that unlike other political parties that have disappointed citizens when in power, the UP would ease the hardships faced by the population.