Ghana: FA Boss Applauds MTN's $2m Support Package for Black Stars

17 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commended MTN for its timely $2 million sponsorship package, which is supporting Ghana's national football teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sponsorship, announced earlier this year, covers the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets. According to Okraku, the financial boost has renewed the senior team's motivation and belief as they strive to secure a spot at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"The motivation that comes with MTN's support cannot be underestimated. It has boosted the morale of our players and given them the confidence to push harder as we seek to make an impact at the World Cup," he stated.

Okraku emphasized that modern football has become an expensive venture, requiring not only assistance from FIFA and government but also strong corporate backing. He hailed MTN's intervention as a demonstration of corporate leadership and commitment to the development of Ghanaian football at all levels.

"Beyond the Black Stars, MTN's sponsorship is helping the Black Queens, Satellites, and Starlets. This holistic investment is building the future of Ghana football," he added.

While acknowledging other sponsors, including KGL Foundation, Lele Rice, 5 Star, and Goil, Okraku reserved special praise for MTN, describing the partnership as a 'game-changer'. He also thanked Ghanaians for their support, particularly after the recent win over Mali, urging fans to continue rallying behind the teams.

Since 2006, Ghana has appeared in four FIFA World Cups, reaching the uarterfinals in 2010. With MTN's support, Okraku believes the Black Stars are well-positioned not only to qualify for the 2026 edition but also to make a stronger impact on the global stage.

