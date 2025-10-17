Monrovia — Liberia's former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed deep concern over the persistent wave of corruption within the country's public sector, saying the problem remains one of the most serious challenges confronting national development.

Speaking on the program "Changing Minds, Changing Attitudes" aired on the Liberia National Television (LNTV) and the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Madam Sirleaf lamented that despite the existence of several anti-corruption laws enacted during her administration, many of them are not being respected or implemented.

"The laws are not being respected," Madam Sirleaf asserted. "For instance, the law that established the County Development Funds was intended to decentralize financial support, but that law has not been fully implemented."

The former president noted that the persistent failure to enforce anti-graft laws has allowed corruption to flourish across various sectors. "The overall management of public resources--it's true we have a lot to do to reach the levels achieved by other countries. Corruption is recorded; there's no doubt about it. Everyone is saying that," she added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Despite her concerns, Madam Sirleaf acknowledged that some public officials are making genuine efforts to combat corruption. She specifically commended the current Minister of Finance and the Director General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for their ongoing initiatives aimed at improving transparency and accountability.

However, she observed that "certain discretionary powers" granted to top officials often undermine their effectiveness. "In the presidency, we get some discretions, and also we get discretions in our Legislature," she said. "The Legislature has to rethink the resources that they command and how those resources should not mean they deny the greater good of the population."

Madam Sirleaf also addressed critics who accuse her of hypocrisy when speaking out against corruption. "Someone may say, 'Those people have been making that money ever since; don't mind her talk because she and her government were making the same money.' Yes, that may be true," she admitted. "But our challenge to them has been the same--they have to change it. You are there to make it better. That's why I say things were not all good in my government, and I admit to that. I stand on my record."

In conclusion, the former president called on the current leadership to live up to their promises of reform and accountability. "Please, change it and take a stance," she urged.