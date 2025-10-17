Liberia: LDEA to Introduce Mandatory Drug Testing in Schools As Part of Nationwide Youth Protection Strategy

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has announced plans to introduce mandatory drug testing for students across all elementary, junior and senior high schools nationwide.

This, according to LDEA Interim Management Head, Fitzgerald Biago, is a move aimed at addressing the growing threat of drug abuse among Liberian youth.

The initiative, according to Biago, is being developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), as part of a comprehensive national prevention strategy.

Since the appointment of the Interim Management Team earlier this year, the LDEA has signaled a more strategic, preventative, and community-centered approach in its operations.

Recent months have seen the agency work more closely with schools, religious institutions, and health authorities to shift national drug policy from reactive enforcement to education, rehabilitation, and prevention.

Under its new direction, the LDEA has expanded community outreach efforts, supported local rehabilitation programs, and advocated for stronger legal frameworks to address synthetic drugs and trafficking.

The upcoming school drug testing policy marks a major shift towards youth-centered public safety and wellness. The agency notes that Liberia's youth are among the most vulnerable to drug exploitation, often targeted by traffickers and exposed to harmful substances at a young age.

This latest move is intended to safeguard children by identifying at-risk students early and offering support services rather than punishment.

The public has commended efforts that aim to reform drug policy in a way that prioritizes prevention, compassion, and healing, not just criminalization.

While the LDEA's initiative marks a strong step forward in national drug prevention, its success will depend on how it is implemented.

The LDEA has yet to announce when testing will begin, as consultations with the Ministry of Education and MCSS are still ongoing.

Key details, such as consent processes, privacy safeguards, parental involvement, and referral pathways, are expected to be part of the finalized plan.