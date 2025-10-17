Liberia: LDEA to Introduce Mandatory Drug Testing in Schools As Part of Nationwide Youth Protection Strategy

16 October 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has announced plans to introduce mandatory drug testing for students across all elementary, junior and senior high schools nationwide.

This, according to LDEA Interim Management Head, Fitzgerald Biago, is a move aimed at addressing the growing threat of drug abuse among Liberian youth.

The initiative, according to Biago, is being developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), as part of a comprehensive national prevention strategy.

Since the appointment of the Interim Management Team earlier this year, the LDEA has signaled a more strategic, preventative, and community-centered approach in its operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Recent months have seen the agency work more closely with schools, religious institutions, and health authorities to shift national drug policy from reactive enforcement to education, rehabilitation, and prevention.

Under its new direction, the LDEA has expanded community outreach efforts, supported local rehabilitation programs, and advocated for stronger legal frameworks to address synthetic drugs and trafficking.

The upcoming school drug testing policy marks a major shift towards youth-centered public safety and wellness. The agency notes that Liberia's youth are among the most vulnerable to drug exploitation, often targeted by traffickers and exposed to harmful substances at a young age.

This latest move is intended to safeguard children by identifying at-risk students early and offering support services rather than punishment.

The public has commended efforts that aim to reform drug policy in a way that prioritizes prevention, compassion, and healing, not just criminalization.

While the LDEA's initiative marks a strong step forward in national drug prevention, its success will depend on how it is implemented.

The LDEA has yet to announce when testing will begin, as consultations with the Ministry of Education and MCSS are still ongoing.

Key details, such as consent processes, privacy safeguards, parental involvement, and referral pathways, are expected to be part of the finalized plan.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.