Liberia: 17 Liberian Nurses Depart for Specialized Training in Kenya

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health has bidded farewell to another batch of seventeen (17) Liberian nurses who on Tuesday departed the country for a two-year specialized training program at the Kenyatta National Hospital School of Nursing in Nairobi, Kenya.

The training, fully sponsored by the Ministry of Health through the World Bank-funded Institutional Foundations to Improve Services for Health (IFISH) Project and the Health Security Project (HeSP), aims to build a more skilled and resilient health workforce in Liberia.

According to the Ministry, the nurses were carefully selected from public health facilities across the country based on merit and commitment to service. The participants will undergo advanced training in several specialized areas including Oncology Nursing, Trauma and Emergency Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Neonatal Nursing, and Nephrology Nursing.

Officials of the Ministry of Health say the initiative forms part of efforts to bridge the human resource gap in specialized healthcare delivery--a challenge that has long constrained the nation's health system.

"These nurses will return with advanced skills that are critical to improving the quality of care in our hospitals and clinics," a senior Ministry official said. "We are proud of them and look forward to their contribution to the nation's healthcare sector."

Upon completion of the program, the nurses are expected to return home and serve in various referral and regional hospitals across Liberia, providing essential specialized services and strengthening the country's capacity to respond to complex health needs.

The Ministry emphasized that this investment aligns with the government's broader goal of ensuring equitable access to quality, safe, and sustainable healthcare for all Liberians.