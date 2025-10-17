West Africa: Liberia Inks Deal for Major Solar Farm, Marking a Milestone in National Electrification Drive

Washington — The Liberian Government, through the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), has signed a landmark agreement with renewable energy leader Scatec for the construction of a 23.75 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant. The project, which includes 10 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage, will be located at the LEC Shefflin site in Margibi County and is slated for completion within 64 weeks.

The agreement was formalized on Wednesday, October 14, 2025, at the headquarters of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector arm, on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF annual meetings. The signing ceremony was attended by key stakeholders from the IFC, the Government of Liberia, and Scatec.

This solar facility is a critical intervention for a nation working to overcome severe energy poverty. According to World Bank data, only about 30% of Liberia's population has access to electricity, a figure that plummets to just 6% in rural areas. The project is a cornerstone of the government's ambitious "Mission 300" initiative, supported by the IFC, which aims to deliver 300,000 new electricity connections to Liberian homes and businesses.

Strategic Signing for a Sustainable Future

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Signing on behalf of Liberia were Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, and Mr. Mohammed M. Sherif, Managing Director of LEC. Mr. Hans Olav Kvalvaag, CEO of Scatec, signed on behalf of the company.

Minister Ngafuan expressed the Government's deep appreciation to the partners who made the project possible. "On behalf of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the Government and people of Liberia, I extend heartfelt thanks to Scatec, the LEC, the IFC, and the sector lead--the Ministry of Mines and Energy--for working collaboratively to make this milestone possible."

He emphasized the strategic role of energy in Liberia's national development, particularly under the Agenda for Accelerated Inclusive Development (AAID), and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to achieving 75% electricity access by 2030, as outlined in the Liberia Energy Compact.

"It is an ambitious goal, and we are stretching ourselves to the limit to meet it," he said. "But we are not doing it alone. We are fortunate to have committed partners--and dynamic leadership at LEC." Minister Ngafuan also noted that improved electricity is essential for economic transformation, stating, "With projects like this, we are helping businesses not just survive but thrive and improve their profits."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Defining Moment for Energy Sovereignty

LEC Managing Director Mr. Mohammed M. Sherif described the agreement as a defining moment in Liberia's energy journey. "Today's signing represents far more than a commercial transaction; it is a defining step in Liberia's pursuit of energy sovereignty--a future where our nation generates, manages, and sustains its own power with resilience and dignity."

Mr. Sherif explained that the project will be executed under a lease-to-own model, enabling LEC to increase generation capacity without significant upfront capital expenditure while ensuring eventual ownership by the Liberian people. "This project aligns directly with the LEC Strategic Plan 2025-2030... As we sign this agreement, we are not merely adding megawatts to the grid; we are illuminating homes, powering industries, and fueling Liberia's next chapter of inclusive growth."

Private Sector Commitment to Liberia's Future

Hans Olav Kvalvaag, CEO of Scatec, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting Liberia's energy development goals. "Today marks a very important step for Liberia's energy sector... This milestone shows a strong commitment to advancing clean and reliable energy solutions for the country. I'm very pleased to support this process. We remain committed to more private sector initiatives in Liberia's energy future."

Also present at the signing were Hon. Wilmot J.M. Paye, Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Roland Lafayette Giddings, Minister of Public Works, and Hon. Nyekeh Forkpa, Deputy Minister of Education.

This landmark solar and battery storage project marks a pivotal moment in Liberia's drive to expand electricity access, promote energy independence, and attract private investment to build a cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy future.