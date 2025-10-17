Liberia: When Leaders Lash Out - The Boakai Administration's Alarming Assault On Democratic Ideals

column

Barely two years into Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr.'s presidency, a troubling pattern has surfaced, threatening to undermine Liberia's democratic pillars. High-ranking officials appear to wield their power like a bludgeon, aiming to silence any who dare critique their missteps. This isn't the democracy Liberians envisioned, nor is it the leadership the Unity Party pledged.

The signs are glaring and can't be brushed aside. The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism seems to have morphed into a megaphone for personal vendettas, reflecting an administration intolerant of criticism and averse to engaging with opposing views. When journalists face assaults, harassment, and intimidation, the administration responds with deafening silence, despite its loud proclamations of supporting press freedom. This hypocrisy isn't just astonishing; it's perilous.

Take the recent clash involving journalist Franklin Doloquee and Minister Jerolinmek Piah. Instead of countering criticism with reasoned dialogue, some officials resort to personal attacks and intimidation--a course of action that belies their duties as public servants in a democracy.

Officials need to grasp a fundamental truth: Criticism isn't treason. When citizens highlight policy failures, question questionable decisions, or expose corruption, they're exercising their constitutional rights. Responding with insults or silencing efforts reveals insecurity and disdain for the democratic process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Press Union of Liberia has cautioned the Boakai administration against treading the oppressive paths of its predecessors--leaders like Tubman, Doe, Taylor, or even the less brutal, yet equally consequential efforts of Sirleaf and Weah. Nonetheless, the current trajectory suggests an increasing trend of anti-free press offenses by the time Boakai's term concludes in 2030.

This path is intolerable. Liberia has endured enough under leaders who viewed dissent as an existential threat. We cannot regress to an era where the government's default reaction to dissent is suppression rather than reflection.

When government officials hurl insults rather than addressing genuine concerns, the fallout is severe. Citizens grow fearful of speaking out, policy feedback withers, and public trust in democratic institutions erodes as leaders behave more like autocrats than servants of the people.

In the tumult of Liberian politics, discrediting opponents and stifling dissent have long been tactics, fostering an environment where accountability is elusive. A government that retaliates against criticism loses both moral authority and effective governance.

The remedy is clear: respect criticism. Government officials must remember their duty to serve the public interest, not their own egos. When faced with criticism:

1. Listen intently to the concerns raised. Not all criticism is valid, but all deserves consideration.

2. Address legitimate issues with facts, explanations, and, when necessary, admit mistakes and commit to improvement.

3. Differentiate between constructive criticism and malicious attacks, responding with dignity, not insults.

4. Recognize critics often want the government to succeed, pointing out flaws because they care about Liberia's future.

The Boakai administration still has time to recalibrate. Officials must stop using their power to attack critics. Accountability should be demanded of those who abuse their positions. Most importantly, the administration must prove--through actions, not just words--that it values press freedom and the democratic exchange of ideas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Boakai's legacy will hinge not on silencing critics but on responding wisely to the concerns of the people he serves. Democracy wilts in darkness and withers under contempt for dissent. For Liberia to flourish, leaders must welcome dissent, learn from criticism, and govern with transparency and accountability. The current approach of attacking critics is not only misguided--it's a threat to our democratic future.

The administration faces a stark choice: embrace democratic principles and respect for criticism or continue down a path of suppression and squandered opportunities. For Liberia's future, we hope they choose wisely.