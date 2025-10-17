West Africa: Liberia's Wealth Is Real--but Only If We Govern With Patriotism and Competence

opinion

Liberia is often painted in the most radiant of colors: a land blessed with gold, rubber, timber, iron ore, and perhaps offshore oil. It's easy to let that aura of abundance lull us into thinking fortune will simply descend from the heavens or arrive via foreign financiers knocking at our doors. But abundance, by itself, does not forge a prosperous tomorrow. What converts natural wealth into durable well-being is disciplined administration, an unwavering commitment to patriotism, and choices that keep the gains firmly in Liberian hands and spread them to every citizen.

For far too long, the impulse to chase external loans and to lean on foreign expertise has shadowed the hard, practical work of building institutions that work for Liberians. We do not need to beg forever; we need to reform how we govern. That reform begins with streamlining government, cutting waste, and fixing the immigration system so investments arrive with Liberian good faith and tangible local benefits. Patriotism, in this vision, means putting Liberians first: safeguarding our resources, ensuring fair local participation, and guaranteeing broad-based prosperity. Competence means institutions that function--simplified ministries, transparent procurement, accountable spending, and performance-based pay for top civil servants. The real wealth of Liberia, at the end of the day, is the people: better health care, stronger schools, and pensions that secure a dignified old age, all funded by smarter governance rather than perpetual borrowing.

The path forward is clear and urgent. Reform immigration to attract investment while ensuring local value addition and job creation. Trim the size of government and slashing recurrent costs--cut travel, allowances, and convoy expenditures--and reinvest the savings in health, education, and social protection. Strengthen revenue collection and expand a portfolio of development-finance projects that require local co-financing or robust public-private partnerships. And above all, shield the vulnerable with targeted subsidies and a universal pension-like support for retirees, funded by domestic savings and smarter spending. The prize is within reach: with patriotic governance and competent management, Liberia can convert its resources into durable prosperity without becoming trapped in debt or dependency. The future lies not in waiting for aid, but in disciplined action that Liberians own.

For policy makers, the stakes are even higher and the language must be precise. The objective is to turn Liberia's resource wealth into sustainable prosperity through a reform agenda anchored in patriotism and competence. The core thesis is simple: Liberian-first priorities paired with efficient, transparent institutions are the decisive levers that can unlock durable development. The reforms required are equally clear. We need an immigration and investment framework that ensures local value capture; a thorough rationalization of the public sector to remove waste and duplication; rigorous cost containment; stronger domestic revenue mobilization; a scalable social protection program; and an accountable governance regime for extractive sectors.

In practice, this means elevating the local value chain. Implement merit-based, transparent criteria for residency and work permits linked to project-approved local value addition, and establish a one-stop investment desk with public-private oversight that publishes quarterly dashboards on foreign and local investment. It means reforming government size and costs by auditing ministries and agencies, consolidating overlapping functions, and capping travel and allowances, with performance-linked pay for senior civil servants tethered to concrete delivery indicators. It means shoring up the Liberia Revenue Authority with risk-based auditing and closing leakage points in customs and extractive taxation, while prioritizing domestic revenue mobilization to reduce reliance on new external borrowing. It means investing savings from reforms into health, education, and a pension-like program for retirees, and building a simple, transparent social protection baseline funded domestically. And it means tightening governance of extractives: stronger revenue collection for minerals, timber, and oil, with clear local content and procurement requirements and publicly accessible performance dashboards.

A domestic-first strategy rests on a simple, enduring premise: long-run prosperity depends on capable institutions that transform natural wealth into social gains. Reducing waste, trimming nonessential costs, and ensuring that investment benefits Liberians directly reduces instability and debt vulnerability. The political economy of reform includes risks--the inevitable pushback from entrenched interests and the volatility of political will--but these can be navigated through transparent communication, phased protections for the vulnerable, and robust oversight. Institutionalizing reforms with clear targets, oversight bodies, and independent reporting makes this vision durable beyond any one administration.

To international partners and development allies, the case is equally straightforward: Liberia's resource wealth presents an opportunity for sustainable investment under a governance framework that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and tangible local impact. A data-driven engagement--grounded in a well-structured data appendix that tracks macroeconomic indicators, public expenditure, revenue performance, immigration and investment metrics, social protection coverage, and extractives governance--will produce the trust and clarity necessary for collaborative success. The aim is not charity; it is a prudent, mutually beneficial partnership in which Liberians take the lead, reap the rewards, and manage the transition toward a self-sustaining economy.

The journey from abundance to prosperity is not merely aspirational rhetoric. It is a practical, doable mission that asks for disciplined action, clear targets, and every Liberian's active participation. Reform immigration to attract investment with real local value addition. Trim and rationalize government. Strengthen revenue collection. Expand social protection funded from domestic savings. And above all, ensure that the wealth beneath Liberia's soil serves every Liberian, now and into the future. That is the promise of patriotism and competence--the true wealth of a nation ready to govern itself with dignity and purpose.