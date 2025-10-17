Ghana: Influenza Outbreak - Ghs Calls for Vigilance to Curb Spread

Ghana is experiencing an influenza outbreak as health authorities call for increased vigilance and public adherence to preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

A statement signed and issued by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, yesterday said the rising cases of seasonal influenza had been confirmed in parts of the country, particularly in the Greater Accra, Central, Bono, and Eastern regions.

Laboratory tests have identified Influenza A strains H3N2 and H1N1 as mainly driving the outbreak. According to the GHS, the surge coincides with the country's annual flu season, which peaks during the cooler months.

Symptoms include sudden fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue. The flu spreads mainly through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, and talking, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The Service cautioned that crowded places such as schools, dormitories, markets, and transport terminals are high-risk settings for rapid transmission. It said the most vulnerable include children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

The GHS urged the public to seek medical care early when they develop flu-like symptoms, stay home when unwell, and maintain good hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap and running water, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

The GHS further advised the use of face masks in crowded areas and for people to avoid close contact with sick individuals.

Notwithstanding, the Service said it had enhanced disease surveillance, rolled out rapid diagnostic testing at various health facilities, updated treatment protocols for clinicians, and intensified public education through media and community channels to manage the situation.

It added that it was also working closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to safeguard the health of students and staff.

"With schools reopening across the country, we urge all school authorities, parents, and students to strictly observe flu prevention measures," the statement urged.

"The Ministry of Health through the GHS assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to contain these high flu cases, and the cooperation of stakeholders are vital in protecting yourself, your family, and your community," it assured.