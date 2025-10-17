Ghana: Enhance Public Awareness to Combat Climate Change - NDPC Urges Stakeholders

16 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard BENGHAN & Christabel D. ANKRAH

The Director of Research at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Mr Richard Tweneboah Kodua, has called upon stakeholders to improve public education across the nation in order to safeguard the environment and promote a shift towards low-carbon, climate-resilient economic growth.

He stressed the critical importance of cooperation among stakeholders and the Commission to address the threats posed by climate change to land, rivers, wildlife, crops, individuals, and their livelihoods within the country.

Speaking at a national inception workshop that brought stakeholders together to dialogue and recommend long-term strategies for low-emission development in Accra yesterday, Mr Kodua highlighted that the Commission had a crucial role in integrating climate change considerations into national planning and requires support from stakeholders.

He said the NDPC had already included climate change indicators in the national results framework and coordinates the preparation of sectoral and national annual progress reports, which encompass national development planning and budgeting processes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are, therefore, proud of what Ghana has accomplished today, in collaboration with all the stakeholders, with the support of the 2050 Pathways Platform. A national effort to develop a long-term low-emission development strategy in line with the national development plan is becoming a reality. We officially joined the 2050 Pathways Platform in July 2023. The initial work, supported by 2050PP, included drafting Ghana's Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) Readiness Report, conducting stakeholder and policy mapping, and a gap analysis in early 2024," he elaborated.

Furthermore, Mr Kodua noted that as a result of these preliminary efforts, Ghana now had an approved annotated outline of the national LT-LEDS and a set of proposals for its effective formulation.

The Minister in charge of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, mentioned that in line with the national framework, Ghana participated in the 2050 Pathways Annual Meeting at the 58th Session of the Subsidiary Body for Science and Technology Advice in Bonn, Germany, in 2023.

He explained that during the meeting, Ghana agreed to engage in long-term low-carbon development with the 2050 Pathways Platform, which seeks to develop a national long-term strategy to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

"The Paris Agreement commits all parties to promote and work towards long-term low-emission development strategies to provide quantifiable information on mitigation visions, strategies and targets for up to and beyond 2050, aligned with Nationally Determined Contributions.

"As a party to the Paris Agreement, Ghana is obliged to develop and implement long-term mitigation actions that reflect national priorities and initiatives that can easily be supported by development partners and other implementing agencies," he remarked.

The Director and Head of Climate Change at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mr Felix Addo Okyireh, said historically, October marked the end of the minor rainy season in southern Ghana, but in recent years, there had been an increase in heavy and severe rainfall events, sometimes resulting in localised flooding which has been linked to climate change.

"The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecasted normal rainfall for most parts of the country in October 2025. This is characterised by climate change, which is due to an increase in emissions of CO₂, among others, in the atmosphere, a heat-trapper, retaining much heat on the Earth's surface, causing global warming and climate change and its impacts," he indicated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.