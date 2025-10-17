Ghana: Accra East Region GWL Rewards Loyal Customers

As part of activities marking the 2025 Customer Service Week, the Accra East Region of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has honoured loyal customers who have consistently paid their water bills on time to ease the operations of the company.

A total of six institutions and two individuals were presented with tokens of appreciation, including bottled water produced by GWL and other assorted items, in recognition of their commitment.

Similar presentations were held across all districts within the Accra East Region, with over 60 customers receiving awards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The institutional awardees included Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Labadi Beach Hotel, African Regent Hotel, Accra Brewery PLC, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, and Villagio Accra.

Two individuals, Ms Gloria Tetteh and Ms Ashiatu Bawa, both residents of Nungua Zongo, were also celebrated for their consistent payment of water bills and responsible customer practices.

Speaking during the presentation, the Regional Chief Manager of GWL for the Accra East Region, Mr Richard Appiah Otoo, explained that the initiative was part of efforts to recognise and reward loyal customers across different social and economic categories -- commercial, institutional, domestic, and low-income households.

He said GWL had decided to extend the celebration of Customer Service Week throughout the month to highlight the value of customer loyalty and responsibility.

"Our interest is not only to rush and disconnect people who do not pay, but to also appreciate those who are dedicated to paying their bills on time, reporting leakages, and helping us provide reliable services," he stated.

According to Mr Otoo, the company conducted a ranking of customers based on payment records to identify those who paid their bills promptly, some even in advance.

He noted that some low-income customers, like Ms Bawa of Nungua Zongo, consistently paid their GH¢250 monthly bills the day after receiving them via mobile money.

"These customers are examples of civic responsibility, they understand that timely payment enables us to invest in infrastructure and ensure reliable water delivery. We want others to emulate their example so we can continue improving our services," he said.

At the Labadi Beach Hotel, the GWL team, led by Mr Otoo, presented the award to the hotel's Managing Director, Mr David Eduaful, who commended the company for acknowledging customer loyalty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Being the first of kind since the company's inception, he described the gesture as a refreshing initiative that would deepen the relationship between GWL and its clients.

"For the first time, we have seen Ghana Water bottled water, and this shows innovation. I think this should be commercialised on a larger scale because we, the hotels, are direct consumers of water," Mr Eduaful remarked.

He further urged the company to intensify public awareness of its bottled water brand, emphasising that national institutions like GWL should be supported by all Ghanaians.

He also appealed to the company to maintain consistent water supply and ensure improved quality, recalling that in the 1970s, Ghanaians could drink directly from the tap.

"We want quality and consistent flow so that we can drink tap water again. Water is life, and good water is health," he stressed.