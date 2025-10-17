Ghana: Dodi-Dompa to Get CHPS Compound

16 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Agbewode DODI-DOMPA

The sod has been cut for the construction of a Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Dodi-Dompa to address the challenges the people faced in accessing quality healthcare in the area.

The modern CHPS compound, to be financed from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and executed by Invictus Projects Limited, is expected to be completed in June 2026.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony at Dodi-Dompa in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region yesterday, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr Sam Issaka Suraj, said the Assembly had received the first and second packages of the DACF, and part of the money would be used to finance the CHPS compound project.

"We have enough money to spend and complete the project within the nine months period," he stressed.

Dr Suraj, therefore, urged the contractor to ensure that the project was completed on time, so that the difficulties the people were confronted with in terms of accessing quality healthcare would become a thing of the past.

The DCE said the government was determined to bring the needed development to the people, stressing the need for residents to support the contractor to work within the specified period.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kadjebi Akan Constituency, Mr Yao Gomado, said the CHPS compound was strategically placed at Dodi-Dompa to cater for the surrounding communities, to enhance quality health delivery in the area.

Mr Gomado said the major problem the residents and surrounding communities were confronted with was that they had to travel ten to 14 kilometres before they could access healthcare, adding that when completed, the new facility would relieve the people from the stress they go through to access healthcare.

The MP stressed that the residents of Dodi-Dompa and other communities over the years had struggled to access healthcare most of the time by carrying patients, pregnant women at times in labour on motorbikes to the only hospital in the District at Dodi-Papase.

Mr Gomado assured the people that he would lobby for more CHPS compounds to be upgraded into clinics to improve on healthcare services in the district, saying he would also work hard to ensure that the Agenda 111 project at Kadjebi be completed to ease the pressure on the only hospital at Dodi-Papase.

