Africa: The Africa Education Trust Fund Ai Conference Launched in Accra

The Africa Education Trust Fund Artificial Intelligence (AETF - AI) Conference was launched in Accra on Tuesday on the theme: "AI for Africa: Unlocking Opportunities for Education, Innovation and Sustainable Development."

Set for November 5 and 6, 2025, the conference seeks to position Africa at the forefront of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution by leveraging technology to advance education, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

Launching the event, the founder of the AETF and former Minister of Education, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, said the conference represents a bold step toward Africa's technological transformation.

He noted that AI presents vast opportunities to reshape education, governance, and business, but called for collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector to ensure its benefits reach all.

"AI adoption in Africa must be guided by ethics, inclusiveness, and human-centered development," Dr Spio-Garbrah said. "We must build systems that produce innovators and leaders capable of driving Africa's Fourth Industrial Revolution."

He urged African universities to integrate AI, data science, and engineering into their curricula to prepare graduates for an increasingly digital economy.

Professor (Mrs.) Goski Alabi, Board Chair of AETF, underscored Ghana's commitment to becoming a regional hub for AI and innovation.

She said the country's expanding digital infrastructure and ongoing ICT investments demonstrate readiness to lead Africa's digital revolution.

"AI is not merely a tool; it is a national development asset, Africa must build education systems that prepare our people for AI and create pathways for innovation," she said.

She said the time is now for Africa to embrace AI through education, collaboration, and innovation.

Mr J. Wendall Addy, Executive Chairman of the Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS), hailed Ghana as "the torchbearer of Africa's transformation," hosting three cornerstone institutions shaping the continent's future: AfCFTA, APSS, and AETF.

He said the November conference will unite policymakers, educators, business leaders, and civil society to explore how AI can transform Africa's socio-economic landscape.