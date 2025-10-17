Ghana: Boso Gets New Fire Station

The Eastern Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ACFO Timothy Osafo Affum, has revealed that the region recorded 529 fire incidents and 176 rescue operations in the first three quarters of 2025, causing an estimated GH¢43.5 million in property damage. Timely interventions by the Service, however, saved properties worth GH¢95 million.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new fire station in Boso, Asuogyaman District, ACFO Osafo Affum said the facility would help reduce the rising number of fire incidents.

He noted that Boso's strategic location between Anum, Kpalime, and the busy trading community of Gemeni makes the station vital for rapid emergency response.

"The Boso Fire Station will help reduce huge losses of property to fires," he said, urging residents to support the facility.

He also encouraged schools, traders, and businesses to take advantage of fire safety education and training.

The Eastern Region now has 29 commissioned fire stations, with Boso as the newest addition, enhancing GNFS's emergency response capacity.

The ACFO called on personnel to uphold professionalism and integrity, while expressing gratitude to the Boso Traditional Council, the MP for Asuogyaman, and the District Assembly for their support.

The District Chief Executive, Mr. Godwin Bobobee, described fire outbreaks as destructive hazards and said the station reflects government's commitment to decentralisation, public safety, and balanced national development.