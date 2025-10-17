The 25th Congress of the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations (ACCOSCA) has opened in Accra, reaffirming the continent's commitment to strengthen cooperative movements as tools for inclusive growth, financial empowerment, and unity.

The event brought together over 700 delegates from 30 countries and coincided with the 70th anniversary of Africa's first Credit Union, founded in Jirapa in Ghana's Upper West Region.

Delivering the keynote address, Ghana's Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, hailed the gathering as a celebration of "history, solidarity, and transformation."

He said cooperatives had played a pivotal role in Africa's social and economic development and reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to expanding access to finance through supportive legislation and digital innovation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr Pelpuo announced that his ministry was reviewing the Cooperative Bill to strengthen the sector, particularly for women, youth, and the informal economy.

He reminded participants that the cooperative movement began in Ghana through "a simple act of solidarity" in Jirapa that has now connected millions across Africa.

"Cooperatives are not peripheral actors in our development story," he said, adding: "They are central pillars of inclusive and sustainable growth."

The Board Chairperson of the Ghana Co-operative Union, C.O.P. Dr Samuel Nyarko, described the 2025 SACCA Congress as historic, noting that the United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Cooperatives.

He emphasised that the Congress offered an opportunity to showcase leadership within the movement and praised Ghana's Co-operative Credit Union (EKW Ltd.) for empowering members and supporting national progress.

Kenya's Principal Secretary for the State Department for Cooperatives, Mr Patrick K. Kilemi, commended Ghana's pioneering role and outlined Kenya's reforms aimed at positioning Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) as key instruments of President William Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He announced that Kenya is finalising a Host Country Agreement with ACCOSCA to grant it diplomatic status in Nairobi and expressed Kenya's readiness to host the 2028 World Council of Credit Unions Conference.

ACCOSCA Board Chairperson, Madam Jeanette Makgolo, thanked Ghana for hosting the event and reflected on the organization's journey since its establishment in Accra in 1967.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the Congress theme, "Empowering Communities through Sustainable Cooperation: Celebrating Unity in Diversity for Global Impact," captures the spirit of Africa's cooperative future.

She unveiled the Global Data Initiative, a partnership with WOCCU and TrueStage to enhance data-driven decision-making, and announced that the 2026 SACCA Congress will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Delegates described the event as a milestone moment, urging members to leverage digital finance, innovation, and cross-border collaboration to sustain Africa's cooperative momentum amid global economic challenges.