Ghana: PCG Moderator Backs Decisive Action Against Galamsey

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has backed calls for decisive action to tackle the galamsey menace, describing it "as a direct assault on God's creation and the well-being of future generations."

He expressed grave concern over the destructive effects of illegal mining (galamsey), with its impact on sectors of the economy including water bodies, farmlands, and depletion of the nation's forest cover.

"Galamsey is destroying us. We don't care, and our leaders also don't care. Those involved cut across political and religious lines and it's not just a political or economic issue but a spiritual failure," Rt. Rev. Dr. Kwakye noted.

He made the remarks over the weekend at the induction service of Rev. Joshua Bossman Ohene as the new Kwahu Presbytery Chairperson of the PCG.

The colourful event, which took place at the Ramseyer Congregation, Abetifi, brought together the top echelon of the PCG, family members, and well-wishers to celebrate the elevation of Rev. Ohene, who served as the immediate past Director of Church Life and Nurture (CLAN).

Calling for "compassionate leadership" to address the threat, Rt. Rev. Dr. Kwakye charged government, religious and traditional leaders, civil society, among other stakeholders, to rise together in intensifying efforts at combating galamsey and save the ecosystem from further degradation.

"We must care for the environment and the resources God has entrusted to us and take good care of them. What Ghana needs now is compassionate leadership to stop galamsey and we must all put our shoulders to the wheel to save this country."

In his inaugural remarks, Rev. Ohene promised to build upon current successes chalked in the Presbytery, assuring that he will operate an open-door policy hinged on leadership, accountability, transparency, and continuous education for all members.