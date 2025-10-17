Ghana: Journalists Undergo Training in Environmental Reporting

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI), in collaboration with the Agroecology Circular Economy for Ecosystem Services (ACE4ES) and the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has organised a day's training workshop for the media in Accra.

The workshop, on the theme "Strategic Media Programming for Agroecology, Circular Economy and Climate Change Communication," aimed at strengthening the capacity of journalists to effectively report on environmental sustainability, agroecology, and climate resilience.

It provided participants with broad knowledge and understanding of human activities and their impact on the environment, while encouraging the media to play an active role in promoting sustainable practices through strategic communication.

The Principal Investigator for the Agroecology and Circular Economy for Ecosystem Services Project in Africa and Research Scientist at the CSIR-CRI, Dr Kwaku Onwona-Hwesofour Asante, underscored the crucial role of the media in advancing sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the media's ability to shape public awareness and attitudes towards environmental issues could not be overemphasised, adding that empowering journalists with scientific understanding would help bridge the knowledge gap at the community level.

"We have seen that when the public is well informed, they take the needed action. Unfortunately, at the community level, there is still limited understanding of environmental sustainability due to the scientific nature of the concepts," Dr Asante noted.

He explained that training journalists on agroecology and circular economy principles was essential, as they served as key extension agents capable of educating the public to make informed decisions.

Dr Asante observed that agricultural emissions such as methane, black carbon, and nitrous oxide contribute significantly to global warming and pose serious public health challenges.

Raising awareness, he said, would help mitigate their impact and promote healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices.

He urged the media to integrate environmental sustainability messages into their regular programming rather than treating them as occasional topics, stressing that consistent coverage would promote behaviour change and public action.