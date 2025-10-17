Ghana: Stanbic Bank to Renovate Wa Municipal Hospital Maternity Ward

The Medical Superintendent of Wa Municipal Hospital, in the Upper West Region, Dr Bukari Zakari, and the hospital management team, have secured funding from Stanbic Bank Ghana to renovate the hospital's maternity ward.

The sponsorship, valued at GH¢690,160, aims to improve the infrastructure and overall quality of maternal healthcare services at the facility.

The Medical Superintendent was gratified at the Bank's generosity, while praying for the continued growth and success of the bank.

He emphasised that Wa Municipal Hospital was one of the oldest health facilities in the region with aging infrastructure, yet it continues to record the highest number of deliveries in the Upper West Region.

Dr Zakari further highlighted that the hospital has recorded zero maternal mortality in the first half of 2025 and has maintained that record till present.

He noted that the record is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the maternity team, adding that the renovation will further enhance the quality of maternal care and comfort for mothers, newborns, and staff.

In a brief ceremony attended by officials from Stanbic Bank, Ghana and Wa Municipal Hospital, the Head of Client Coverage, Madam Jackline Osei-Kusi, in presenting the cheque on behalf of the Bank, noted that the bank received several proposals for support.

However, she said that upon reviewing the one submitted by Wa Municipal Hospital, the bank was motivated to support because the project was worthy of it.

She maintained that the hospital's commitment to maternal and child health is aligned with one of Stanbic Bank's key corporate social responsibility pillars in the health sector.

The Head of Client Coverage further underscored that after the bank assessed the state of the maternity block, it took a decision to take up the full renovation cost of GH¢690,160.

Among the officials from Stanbic were the Head of Personal and Private Banking, Eugene Ocansey, and the Branch Manager of Wa.