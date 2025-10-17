Kenya: Body of Raila to Remain At Lee Funeral Home Overnight

President William Ruto is leading Kenyans in paying their final respects to the late Raila Odinga.
17 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a change in the funeral program for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said the body will not be taken to Raila's Karen residence for an overnight stay as earlier planned.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the body of H.E. the late Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga will not be taken to his Karen residence for overnight stay as earlier planned," said Etale.

He explained that after the ongoing public viewing at Nyayo National Stadium, the body will instead be returned to Lee Funeral Home for preservation ahead of airlifting to Kisumu on Saturday morning.

"After the public viewing that is currently going on at the Nyayo National Stadium, it will be taken back to the Lee Funeral Home for preservation in readiness for airlifting to Kisumu tomorrow morning," he said.

Etale also apologized for the sudden change, saying:

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused."

The body of the late ODM leader has been lying in state at Nyayo Stadium, where thousands of mourners continue to pay their last respects to the veteran politician and freedom fighter.

