Nigeria: Firm Offers Free Health Checks to Celebrate Customer Service Week

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform and neobank driving financial inclusion in Nigeria, is joining the global celebration of Customer Service Week 2025, themed: 'Mission: Possible'.

The theme reflects the dedication of PalmPay's customer service team, who are committed to turning every user interaction into a success story.

As part of the week-long celebration, PalmPay offered free health checks to customers who visited its Customer Experience Office in Ikeja, Lagos. The initiative highlights the company's human centered approach to customer relations, demonstrating empathy and appreciation while enhancing the overall brand experience.

Customer Service Team Lead at PalmPay, Yetunde Abubakar, said: "At PalmPay, our mission is to ensure that every customer receives professional, timely, and responsive support at all times. Customer Service Week gives us an opportunity to celebrate our dedicated agents who go above and beyond daily to deliver seamless 24/7 assistance across all touchpoints; whether online, over the phone, or via in-app chats."