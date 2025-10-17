Africa CDC and Partners Open High-Level Regional Forum On Immunisation in West Africa

Dakar, Senegal — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in collaboration with the Government of Senegal and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has today opened the High-Level Regional Forum on Immunisation in West Africa, taking place in Dakar from 17-19 October 2025.

Held under the high patronage of His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, the Forum brings together Ministers of Health and Finance from across West Africa, alongside technical experts, regional institutions, and development partners.

This landmark gathering aims to accelerate progress towards reaching zero-dose children, strengthening vaccine sovereignty, and positioning immunisation as a cornerstone of universal health coverage and health security in the region.

"The health of our people is the foundation of our continent's progress," said H.E. Dr Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal. "We are honoured to host this timely Forum and to stand with Africa CDC, Gavi, and our regional neighbours in reaffirming our shared commitment to immunisation as a public good and a tool for health sovereignty."

"This is not just a forum, it is a turning point for our region," said H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. "We are bringing together ministers and partners to affirm one simple truth: vaccines are a right, not a privilege. If we are serious about universal health coverage, then we must prioritise immunisation, strengthen local manufacturing, and invest in our primary health care systems. This is the essence of the New Public Health Order."

The Forum comes at a critical moment, with one in five children in Africa still lacking access to even a single routine vaccine. In response, Africa CDC and its partners are working with Member States to implement bold strategies that not only increase immunisation coverage but also promote vaccine self-reliance.

Senegal's leadership in this space is widely recognised, especially with the establishment of the MADIBA vaccine production hub, inaugurated in December 2024. The facility aims to contribute to the African Union's goal of producing 60 per cent of Africa's vaccine needs by 2040.

"Senegal is deeply committed to a future where no child is left behind. Through investments in vaccine production and regional collaboration, we are contributing to the New Public Health Order that Africa CDC is championing," said Dr Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health and Social Action of Senegal.

"Immunisation is fundamental, not just for the health of a nation, but for its economic development and stability," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "By investing in local vaccine manufacturing, West African nations are advancing health sovereignty and resilience to future pandemics, and Gavi is proud to be working with Africa CDC, the Government of Senegal, and other partners to translate our commitment into tangible, lasting impact."

Over three days, participants are engaging in a structured programme comprising a technical expert forum (17-18 October) and a ministerial session (19 October), aligning with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State Summit. The Forum is expected to result in the adoption of the Dakar Communiqué on Immunisation in West Africa, alongside a regional roadmap to guide country-level implementation over the next five years.

"Strengthening immunisation must go hand in hand with transforming primary health care systems across the continent," said Dr Landry Dongmo Tsague, Director of Primary Health Care, Africa CDC. "This Forum provides a unique opportunity to align political leadership, technical priorities, and sustainable financing to ensure every child, especially the most vulnerable, is protected through resilient primary health care systems."

The Forum is supported by WHO, UNICEF, the West African Health Organization (WAHO), ECOWAS, the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), and other key partners, with coordination from the Africa CDC Western Africa Regional Coordinating Centre.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a public health agency of the African Union. It is autonomous and supports member states in strengthening health systems. It also helps improve disease surveillance, emergency response, and disease control. Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing countries and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.2 billion children - and prevented more than 20.6 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to selfsufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).