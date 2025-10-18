Two remarkable leaders, Theo Sowa, CEO of GMT and Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation as they share a panel at the Women Create Wealth Summit in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg — Masterclass in Human-Centered Leadership at Women Create Wealth Summit #WCW2025 – Theo Sowa and Reeta Roy

Yesterday, we had the privilege of witnessing a refreshingly candid conversation between two remarkable leaders, Theo Sowa, CEO of GMT and Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation as they explored what it truly takes to drive sustained impact across the continent.

The session, Value-Based Leadership: A Refreshingly Candid Conversation Between Two Leaders, reminded us that leadership is never a solo journey. It's about courage, humility, and intentionally surrounding yourself with people who challenge, support, and inspire you.

Theo reflected on the profound influence of mentorship and intergenerational guidance, sharing how leaders like Wangarĩ Maathai, Leymah Gbowee, and Mrs Graça Machel modeled leadership rooted in values, vision, and action. "True leadership isn't positional or defined by titles, it's about what you do, how you do it, and the values you live by." Theo said.

Reeta shared her journey from the private sector into civil society, emphasizing that growth is a leap of faith, "Growth or undertaking any kind of major goal is not a solo act. It's the work of many people and part of that journey is bringing people with you." She said. She also spoke on the courage required to learn from mistakes, stating there's always a come back. Even from moments that feel like there's no way forward.

Together, they explored the power of values in today's rapidly changing world, reminding us that values are not just words. They live in our minds, but mostly in our behavior and in our actions.

From honoring the lessons of our mothers to leading with both head and heart, their conversation was a masterclass in human-centered leadership.

Day 3 of the #WCWSummit2025 closed on a high note under the theme Advocacy, Action & Celebration. It was a day that amplified collaboration, policy change, and women's collective power. From bold reflections on enabling environments for women entrepreneurs to the call for inclusive policies and stronger networks, the conversations sparked momentum. As the summit wrapped, one thing is undeniable - women are not just participating in change, they are leading it. Our heartfelt gratitude to every woman, partner, and ally who joined us on this everlasting impact for 3 incredible days.