Nigeria Begins Probe of Military Officers Detained for Alleged Coup Plot

The Nigerian military authorities have set up a panel to investigate about 20 officers detained over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

Sahara Reporters newspaper broke the news that 16 officers, including a brigadier general and a colonel, were arrested in late September following intelligence that they were holding secret meetings and expressing discontent with the administration.

"The report is true," a military source familiar with the matter said to PREMIUM TIMES after the report. "More have been picked up since the initial arrests."

The source said the officers allegedly planned a bloody pustch in which some top government officials were marked for assassination.

"The alleged coup plotters had tentatively picked a date for the coup and were continuing consultations when the plot leaked."

"The coup plot caused panic in government after it was leaked because the military high command had repeatedly assured the government of the military's loyalty to the administration and civil authorities," the officer told our newspaper.

"Out of that panic, the government cancelled the National Independence Day parade on October 1, because it was a military ceremony and they did not want to take any risk."

An investigative panel, the source added, has been constituted by the military to probe what authorities describe as "indiscipline and breach of service regulations."

The membership of the investigative panel is unclear at this point. Still, our sources said the three arms of the military (army, air force and navy), the police and the State Security Service are well represented in the body.

One source said the panel has been meeting for the past week but declined to disclose the committee's sitting venues.

Investigation

Although the Defence Headquarters did not directly confirm a coup plot, its spokesperson, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier-general, said on 4 October, "sixteen officers were being investigated for indiscipline and breach of service regulations."

However, other military insiders confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the arrests were tied to the alleged plan to depose the Tinubu administration.

"The intelligence pointed to plans to destabilise the government," one official said. "Some officers were reportedly holding meetings to discuss a possible takeover."

The development came a year after Nigerians, protesting growing economic hardship, called for a military takeover. It also occurred shortly before a military coup rocked Madagascar, making it the ninth coup d'état in Africa since 2020.

Security concerns and cancelled parades

"Apart from the Guard of Honour at the airport, there have been no major parades since the alleged plot was uncovered," another officer said.

The suspects are being held at an undisclosed military installation in Abuja.

Prior discontent

According to Defence spokesperson, Mr Gusau, preliminary findings indicated that the detained officers' grievances stemmed from "career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations."

Mr Gusau has not responded to an SMS sent to him, seeking his comments about the alleged coup plot.

However, in the 4 October statement, he stated, "Upon completion of investigation, indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces."