Nigerian Military Speaks On Report of Alleged Coup Plot

The military said it had constituted an "investigative panel" to investigate the officers and the finding of the panel "would be made public."

In its first official reaction since news broke of an alleged coup plot against the Bola Tinubu administration, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the cancellation of some ceremonies to mark this year's Independence Anniversary is not linked to the alleged coup.

Although the statement did not categorically deny that some officers were involved in an alleged coup plot, it said an "ongoing investigation involving" 16 arrested officers "is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism is maintained within the ranks."

The military said it had constituted an "investigative panel" to investigate the officers and the finding of the panel "would be made public."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that about 20 military officers have been arrested after military authorities became aware of their alleged coup plan. The arrest started with 16 officers in late September.

Sahara Reporters first broke the story of the alleged coup and military sources confirmed to this newspaper that there was indeed an alleged coup plot and that those arrested were arrested because of the plot.

In its statement, the DHQ focussed on the Sahara Reporters report that said the 1 October Independence Day parade was cancelled because of the alleged coup plot.

According to the statement, the decision to cancel the Independence Day parade was to allow President Tinubu "attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry."

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false and mischievous," the statement read. "The cancellation was purely administrative and has nothing to do with any alleged coup attempt."

The Defence Headquarters urged Nigerians to disregard what it called "falsehoods peddled by enemies of the nation," reaffirming the loyalty of the Armed Forces to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu.

Read the full DHQ statement below.

PRESS RELEASE

DHQ NEVER MENTIONED ANY COUP ATTEMPT

1. The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a false and misleading report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup. The report also made spurious references to the recent DHQ press release announcing the arrest of sixteen officers currently under investigation for professional misconduct.

2. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace. The decision regarding the cancellellation of 65th independence anniversary parade was to allow Mr President attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

3. Furthermore, the DHQ wishes to reassure Nigerians that the ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism is maintained within the ranks. An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings would be made public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

4. The DHQ calls on all peace loving citizens to continue to provide necessary support to the security agents. The FG, the legislature and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development and well being of the nation. Democracy is forever.

5. The DHQ urges members of the public to disregard the falsehood being circulated by the purveyors of misinformation and enemies of our nation. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Director Defence Information, Abuja

18 October 2025