Nigerians Don't Want Coups, Say Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum

Regional groups in Nigeria, including Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), have declared that Nigerians do not want a military coup to truncate the country's democratic governance.

According to the regional groups, the military and all Nigerians must unite to nurture Nigeria's nascent democracy.

Reacting to the alleged coup plot in a chat with our correspondent, a former secretary general of the apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, urged the military to allow Nigeria's democracy to develop and grow to maturity.

Sani said, "I have read the rumours that some army officers have been arrested on an alleged coup plot, and the Defence Headquarters has denied the alleged coup plot.

"We pray the denial reflects the actual situation. This is because any coup now would disrupt our democracy, which is improving and developing gradually by the day.

"Let the military allow our democracy to develop and grow for performance."

Let's remain calm and await further details, clarification - ACF

Following reports of alleged arrests of prominent military figures in connection with a suspected coup plot, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged Nigerians to remain calm and await further details and clarification.

In a reaction exclusively made available to LEADERSHIP, the group's national publicity secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, disclosed that its members, like other Nigerian citizens, had yet to take a formal position.

"The ACF, like other ordinary citizens, has just received the news. Our organisation has not met to take a position on the matter," he reacted.

It further noted the current conflicting narratives, especially with counterclaims purportedly emerging from Defence Headquarters.

"The situation is far from clear. Just like the story alluding to the arrests, another has surfaced, ostensibly from the Defence Headquarters, debunking the story," it said.

In light of the confusion, the ACF asserted that the most responsible course of action is to remain calm and await credible clarification.

As of the time this report was filed, no official statement from the Presidency or the Department of State Services (DSS) had confirmed or denied the alleged incidents.

The story, which first surfaced on social media late Friday night, sparked a wave of speculation and concern, especially given the country's delicate security and political climate.

However, without concrete evidence or official statements, stakeholders have been urged to tread cautiously and avoid actions or rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

The ACF's call for calm and due process reflects the Forum's longstanding position on upholding the rule of law, unity, and national stability, it said.

Meanwhile, more clarity on the unfolding situation is expected in the coming days.

We must allow democracy to thrive - Middle Belt

On his part, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) president, Dr Bitrus Pogu, has insisted that Nigerians must allow democracy to thrive.

The Middle Belt leader stated that reports that some military officers have been arrested for planning a coup are speculative, adding that Nigerians must protect democracy.

Dr Pogu disclosed this while speaking to our correspondent in a telephone interview in Jos yesterday.

"We have been trying to be democratic since 1999. We have come this far, and we know there is a lot of confusion out there. However, we should allow this democracy to survive, whether it (the coup story) is speculation or not.

"As far as I am concerned, whether there was an attempted coup or not, it is still speculation at the moment; it has not been confirmed.

"The truth remains that the democracy that we are trying to nurture should be given a chance to survive," he said.

Pogu further urged Nigerians to reject any attempt that will truncate the nation's nascent democracy, if it turns out that the coup story is confirmed to be true.

No Justification For Army Take-over In Nigeria - Afenifere

Lending its voice to the issue, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has stated that there is no justification for truncating the ongoing democratic dispensation, as such an action would spell doom for the country.

Afenifere declared that a military takeover of government in Nigeria would set the country back by decades.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the organisation's national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said, "The constitution clearly stated that government cannot be changed except through constitutional means. But the military always suspends the constitution immediately they take over.

"Those old enough can easily recall that living under a military government is not as liberal as living under a civilian administration.

"It is not just for formality that Nigeria is being congratulated for its uninterrupted civilian rule since 1999. Under military rule, the constitution is suspended, fundamental human rights can be curtailed, and freedom of expression can be stifled."

He further said that although the situation in the country might appear immensely challenging presently, "it is not the military rule that will solve the challenges.

"There is even the likelihood of military rule compounding the problem, going by our own experiences. For instance, but for the military takeover of the country in 1966 and in 1983, our situation would not have been what it is today," he said.

He warned ambitious military officers not to embark on a calamitous mission and those who may wittingly or unwittingly encourage a coup to desist, as "it's an ill wind."

"The current administration under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is trying its best to re-engineer Nigeria. It is hoped that very soon, relief will be had in many areas where people appear to be feeling some pinches," he said, adding that better deals are already being had in some areas.

"It is a known fact that many military coups were not informed by patriotism but by selfish interests. Currently, there is no justification for forcing the government in Nigeria.

"It is heartwarming to hear the spokesman for the military, General Gusau, declaring that there is no coup. And that some military officers who were arrested are being investigated, "Afenifere spokesman asserted

He said necessary action should be taken to ensure that no officer undertakes such undesirable adventures again, now or in the future.