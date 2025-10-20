Nigeria: Victims of Separatist Violence Oppose Calls for Nnamdi Kanu's Release

The Forum of Victims of Separatist Violence (FVSV), a coalition representing families of slain civilians, traders, farmers and security personnel, has voiced strong opposition to recent calls for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by Chief Ernest Ezenwo, chairman, and Mrs Godiya Sunday, secretary, the forum said it speaks "from a place of deep pain and unhealed wounds," urging the federal government to resist political pressure and allow the judiciary to complete Kanu's trial in accordance with the law.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the federal government to stand firm, uphold the principle of separation of powers, and allow the judiciary to handle the case without interference.

The statement read: "We speak not from politics, but from sorrow. From the graves of our loved ones. From the burnt remains of our homes and businesses. From the silence of children who will never hear their parents' voices again.

"We have watched with anguish as some groups call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the very man whose hate-filled messages and reckless incitements inspired violence, killings, and destruction. We say no, not out of hatred but of love for justice and peace.

"Releasing him under political pressure would not heal this nation; it would deepen the pain, mock the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, and betray the blood of those who stood to defend Nigeria's unity."

The group accused Kanu of being the originator of hate-filled and inciting rhetoric that allegedly inspired waves of violence, killings, and destruction across parts of the country, particularly in the Southeast.

The FVSV warned that releasing Kanu under political pressure would amount to mocking the sacrifices of Nigeria's security personnel and innocent citizens who lost their lives defending national unity.

He said: "Our gallant soldiers, police officers, and others died in the line of duty, protecting citizens and the flag. Their widows still cry. Their children still ask, 'Why did Daddy not come home?' Their courage must not be rewarded with injustice.

"We are not asking for vengeance. We are asking for fairness. We are asking for a Nigeria where the law protects both the weak and the brave."

The forum appealed to Nigerians to let justice, rather than politics or sentiment, guide national decisions, adding, "Let the cries of the victims and the blood of our heroes remind us that peace without justice is merely silence before the next storm."