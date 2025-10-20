Zimbabwe: Opposition Says 'No' to Constitutional Amendment As Zanu-PF Resolves to Extend Mnangagwa's Term to 2030

The country's alternative to the ruling establishment has reacted angrily over Zanu PF's resolution passed in Mutare to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure by two years to 2030.

The just ended 22nd Zanu PF Annual People's Conference directed that both the party and government put in place the necessary legal, constitutional, and administrative measures to ensure that this resolution is fully implemented and operationalised by the time of the next conference.

Mnangagwa's term ends in 2028, but he has vowed to abide by the laws of the land, stepping down when his term ends.

Information secretary Nick Mangwana wrote on X that the Zanu PF conference had directed the Justice ministry to begin legal processes to extend Mnangagwa's term by two years to 2030, further directing that this should be done by October next year.

Former Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa responded to the passed resolution by the ruling party saying it was only binding to Zanu PF members and not the people of Zimbabwe.

"Zanu PF resolutions bind Zanu PF and her members, not Zimbabwe and her people...," Nelson Chamisa said on his X handle.

CCC interim leader Jameson Timba said only a referendum can decide on the constitutional changes.

"Zanu PF's 2030 resolution of today is silent on how it will be done. If it means changing the Constitution, only a referendum can decide and even then, the sitting President cannot benefit. Zimbabwe is ruled by law, not party resolutions..."

Tendai Biti also gave his thoughts promising a vicious fight to to deal with corrupt cartels and defend the Constitution

"Our mandate is short and brief. We will defend the Constitution against its capture & manipulation to advance a dangerous unconstitutional anti-people agenda.

"We will fight corrupt cartels and syndicates that have systematically looted Zimbabwe and now want to take over the State," Biti said on X, formerly Twitter.

The 22nd Zanu PF National People's Conference delegates affirmed that Mnangagwa's visionary leadership, marked by stability, economic recovery, and transformative national development, must continue to guide the nation beyond the current constitutional term limit.