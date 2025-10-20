Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Orders Legal Steps to Extend Mnangagwa's Term Amid Deepening Party Rift

The ruling Zanu PF party has restated its 2024 resolution to push for an extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term in office from 2028 to 2030, directing government structures to begin the legal process to effect the change.

This comes at a time of escalating fights within the Zanu PF party, with two factions: one loyal to Mnangagwa, advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow him to remain in power until 2030, and the other, aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, pushing for adherence to constitutional term limits.

Speaking at the close of the Zanu PF 22nd annual conference Saturday, Justice Minister and the party Secretary for Legal Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi demanded that government do the needful to ensure all constitutional legalities are in place before next year's conference.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The 21st National People's Conference of Zanu PF held in 2024 in Bulawayo resolve that in recognition of the extensive development milestones achieved under the Leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa it is resolved that his term of office be extended from 2028-2030 .

"Party and Government are urged to do the needful to ensure all constitutional legalities are in place before next year's conference.

"Noting that no notable steps have been taken to implement the above resolutions, this conference, hereby reaffirms these resolutions and direct the secretary for legal affairs and minister of Justice to ensure that before the 23rd National People's Conference, this resolutions of the party is fully implemented," Ziyambi said.

Just last week, Mnangagwa accused Chiwenga of incitement and treason as a response to a corruption dossier Chiwenga reportedly presented to the politburo.

In the dossier, Chiwenga said the 2030 agenda was unconstitutional and destroying the party.

Chiwenga also demanded that Mnangagwa take action against several individuals whom he accused of siphoning millions from state coffers.

These are well-known businessmen with close ties to Mnangagwa, among them Wicknell Chivayo, Delish Nguwaya, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Pedzai Sakupwanya, and Paul Tungwarara.

Chiwenga also demanded their immediate arrest.