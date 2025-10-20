Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Denies Domestic Violence Allegations By Wife Regina, Says Drug Abuse Behind Rift

Nigerian lawmaker and businessman, Senator Ned Nwoko, has denied allegations of domestic violence made against him by his wife and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, saying her drug and alcohol abuse was behind her recent violent behaviour.

Taking to his verified Facebook page on Sunday, the Delta North Senator narrated what happened in his absence and a few days ago leading to Regina Daniels allegedly raising false alarm about domestic assault.

In the post, published alongside a video depicting destructive events at the couple's Abuja residence, Nwoko described Regina's recent behaviour as a "rampage" and blamed substance abuse for the breakdown in their marriage.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem," he wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs."

Nwoko insisted that he has never been violent toward any of his wives and dismissed Regina's claims as "false and unfair."

"I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause," he said.

He said he had set a clear condition for Regina to undergo rehabilitation, either in Nigeria or abroad, preferably in Jordan, where she would, he claimed, have no access to drugs.

"A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital, but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse (for exposing her drug abuse)," Nwoko alleged.

"While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina's main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."

LEADERSHIP reports that the Senator's statement followed a video that circulated widely on social media on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in which Regina Daniels appeared visibly distressed and could be heard saying, "In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a queen. Not again. I can't stand the violence, it's too much."

The clip, shared across X and other platforms, shows Regina surrounded by several people amid a tense commotion; one man is seen holding a stick as others try to calm the situation. The direct cause of the altercation in the footage remained unclear, but the video triggered widespread online speculation about the state of the marriage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regina's brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman (known as Sammy West), also posted on Instagram in support of his sister, accusing Nwoko of assault and warning against any further violence.

"Makachi, e pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister. Let me repeat: anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood," he wrote.

"Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for wall, you wan comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaw."

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage has long attracted attention because of their significant age gap, she was 19 and he was 59 when they married, and because Nwoko is reportedly married to six wives, with Regina as the youngest.