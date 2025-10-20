Nigeria: #FreeNnamdiKanu - Police Deny Obtaining Court Order to Stop Protest

The Nigeria Police have debunked a reported court order obtained to stop the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest organised to demand the release of embattled leader of proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

LEADERSHIP reports that the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest is scheduled to hold on Monday, October 20, 2025, to press for unconditional release of Kanu who is standing trial for terrorism related charges.

In a statement on Sunday on his X handle, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the alleged court order.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While calling for media objectivity in reportage, the Force PRO said, "Our media houses need to be objective in their reports.

"At no point did the police approach the court to stop protests. It is an inalienable right of Nigerians.

"The case was also not adjourned to Tuesday as mentioned in this report. It is sadly obvious the entire report is based on a one-sided narration, not investigative journalism (making reference to a media report)," Hundeyin wrote.

Recall that the police had also urged the #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters and other groups to comply with a recent court order restricting demonstrations in parts of Abuja, warning that any attempt to disrupt public order will be met with firm action.

In a statement on Saturday, the Force PRO said the police remained committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety while respecting citizens' rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

Hundeyin stressed that the Court's intervention served as a safeguard, not a suppression of constitutional freedoms.

The police called on all groups including those in support or against the ongoing agitation for the release of Kanu to conduct themselves responsibly and within the bounds of the law.

He also cautioned protesters to steer clear of restricted zones and avoid any act capable of provoking confrontation or disrupting public order.

The statement further warned that anyone using protests as a cover for violence, carrying weapons, vandalising property, or engaging in criminal acts would be arrested and prosecuted under relevant laws.

An order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice M.G. Umar, on October 17, 2025, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025 -- Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Omoyele Sowore & 4 others, prohibited the respondents and their associates from holding protests within and around key government locations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among locations mentioned included Aso Rock Villa, National Assembly Complex, Police Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.