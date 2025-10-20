East Africa: Political Will Key to Tackling NCDs in East Africa, Say Health Experts

Did you know that one day you could wake up feeling perfectly fine, only to collapse later from a silent heart attack or stroke? These two and other non-communicable diseases (NDCs) are the leading cause of death in the East African region and globally. Hence the call for more political will for the nations to address the health burden.

The NCD Alliance says East African countries need to allocate at least 15 per cent of their budgets to health and raise funds for chronic disease prevention, but most fall short.

In 2021, Tanzania allocated 7.8 per cent, Rwanda 13 per cent, Uganda 17 per cent, while Burundi managed only 1 per cent. Limited data in some countries continues to hinder effective planning and prioritization.

Dr. Joseph Mucumbitsi, a consultant pediatrician and cardiologist, says that while progress has been made since surveys began in 2014, significant gaps remain across East Africa in awareness, prevention, and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He noted that limited political will and insufficient budget allocation continue to hinder efforts, even as NCDs have become the leading cause of death in the region.

Rwanda, however, is perfecting its approach, combining strong leadership, community-level interventions, and strategic planning to address these challenges effectively.

"Countries are dealing with a double burden of disease, infectious and non-communicable. Political will, funding, and prioritization are key, but NCDs still receive less attention than they deserve," he explained.

According to Dr. Mucumbitsi, Rwanda faring better than most states in the region, thanks to the role of the leadership and governance.

"Our President leads by example. Initiatives like Car-Free Day, which he personally supports, have encouraged lifestyle changes. That kind of commitment makes a difference," Mucumbitsi told The New Times.

Rwanda has also embraced integration and decentralization. Community health workers now screen for hypertension and diabetes in local health posts, targeting millions of people aged 35 and above.

"This approach ensures that prevention and early detection happen beyond hospitals, reaching people directly in their communities."

NCDs now account for 37 per cent of all deaths in the WHO African Region, up from 24 per cent in 2000. This is equivalent to nearly three million deaths annually, including 1.6 million premature deaths before age 70.

During the dissemination of "EAC Regional Strategic Framework for Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (2024-2030)," on Friday, October 17, in Kigali, experts emphasized the need to harmonise countries' interventions.

Harriet Beatrice Abeda, Program Manager at the NCD Alliance East Africa, explained that the framework provides a regional guide for governments to develop national strategies aligned with global targets.

"Many stakeholders were previously unaware of the framework. Our goal now is to help countries integrate it into strategic and development plans, and ensure communities understand its content," Abeda said.

The framework emphasizes five pillars: public awareness, data and surveillance, access to care, governance and accountability, and domestic and innovative financing.

Implementation, however, she said, faces challenges such as competing health priorities, limited funding, and language barriers. Some countries, for instance, struggle with a framework primarily written in English.

"We are exploring translations into Kiswahili and French and using media to amplify awareness. Early diagnosis can save lives and reduce out-of-pocket expenses," Abeda said.