Africa: 60 Million African Adults May Suffer Diabetes By 2050 - WHO

Abuja — The World Health Organization (WHO) has projected that the number of adults battling diabetes in Africa may rise to 60 million by 2050 if current lifestyles and limited access to preventive and primary health services continue unabated.

It said that presently, within the WHO African region, more than 24 million adults aged between 20 and 79 are living with diabetes.

In a message to mark World Diabetes Day 2025, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, warned that unless the trend is reversed, it will overwhelm health systems, strain economies and erode hard-won development gains.

His words: "Africa is facing an unprecedented rise in diabetes, driven by a complex interplay of changing lifestyles, rising overweight and obesity, and limited access to preventive and primary health services. The scale and speed of this trend demand urgent and sustained action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In the WHO African Region, more than 24 million adults aged between 20 and 79 are living with diabetes.

"This number is projected to more than double, to 60 million, by 2050. Nearly half remain undiagnosed, silently facing escalating risks of severe complications, disability and premature death.

"Over time, diabetes can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, profoundly affecting individuals, families and communities.

"Unless reversed, this trajectory will overwhelm health systems, strain economies and erode hard-won development gains. This year, we mark World Diabetes Day under the theme "Diabetes Across Life Stages". Diabetes spares no one.

"It affects children, adolescents, adults and older people, with each life stage presenting distinct challenges that require tailored responses. The theme recognizes that prevention and care must extend across the entire life course."

WHO suggested a way forward, saying that African countries must ensure a health system that is "resilient, adequately resourced and organized to deliver continuous care: from prevention and early diagnosis to effective treatment and life-long support".

It noted that in 2024, African Member States endorsed the Framework for the Implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact in Africa, reaffirming their commitment to equitable and comprehensive care.

According WHO, countries such as Ghana and Uganda use the framework to integrate diabetes and cardiovascular services into primary health care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"WHO continues to support countries adapt and implement these frameworks for prevention and control. The WHO PEN package, now operational in 31 countries, and PEN-Plus, implemented in 20 countries, are expanding access to cost-effective, quality care for chronic diseases at the primary care level.

"Sustained financing, reliable supply chains and stronger referral and data systems are vital to maintain momentum and equity," he said.

Janabi said that WHO is using this year's campaign to highlight one unifying goal: empowering people living with diabetes to live well, at every stage of life.