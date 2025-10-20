Nigeria: 'Atiku Right On Nnamdi Kanu's Case', Ethnic Leaders Back Call for Political Solution

A coalition of youth leaders under the aegis of the Ethnic Youth Leaders for Peace (EYLP) has thrown its weight behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's call for a political resolution to the ongoing trial of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that Atiku's position was borne out of genuine concern for national peace and unity.

The group's position was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Rilwan Mohammed Tukur, who faulted comments made by Murtala Gamji, leader of the Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum.

Gamji had earlier accused Atiku of using Kanu's case to "launch a political campaign," warning that his comments could "set the country on fire."

However, in a swift response, Tukur described Gamji's statement as a "misunderstanding of Atiku's good intentions," saying the former Vice President's intervention had "nothing to do with personal or political gain."

"If Atiku has any interest in the matter, it is only his desire for peace and stability in the country," Tukur said. "As a statesman, Atiku will always support efforts that bring peace and unity to Nigeria."

The EYLP argued that certain legal matters in the country require political solutions in the interest of national cohesion, citing historical precedents.

"Contrary to Gamji's wrong understanding of Nigeria's problems, there are some legal issues that need political solutions for the sake of peace and stability," the group stated.

"Did the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua not resolve the Niger Delta crisis through a political solution instead of endless court cases? The Niger Delta is peaceful today because Yar'Adua chose dialogue over war , he released the militant leaders from detention and granted them amnesty."

The group also accused Gamji of hypocrisy, noting his silence during other non-legal interventions by past administrations.

"Does the Northern Youth Leaders Forum have short memories?" Tukur asked. "Where were they when 400 Boko Haram members were freed and enrolled into the deradicalisation and rehabilitation programme of the federal government? That programme was part of former President Buhari's non-legal and non-military solutions to the Boko Haram problem. Why didn't Murtala Gamji speak up then?"

He further referenced ongoing dialogue efforts between Katsina State authorities and bandit groups, stressing that peace efforts should not be selective.

"Katsina State recently held talks with bandits who have been terrorising their communities. Those affected chose dialogue because they realised that military action alone cannot solve everything. Why didn't Murtala Gamji condemn these peace efforts?"

According to the group, treating the IPOB agitation differently from other internal security issues would be unjust.

"One cannot treat one security issue differently from another because all of them are threats to the country's peace. The IPOB agitation is no less serious than other security challenges Nigeria faces," the statement added.

The EYLP maintained that Atiku's call for Kanu's release was consistent with his record as a peace advocate.

"It is, therefore, completely wrong to attack Atiku for calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu as part of efforts to find a political solution to the IPOB issue," Tukur noted.

"We cannot pretend that IPOB is not a national problem that needs quick political resolution rather than endless court battles. Atiku's only interest in Kanu's case is to help reduce tension in the South East through political dialogue instead of continued legal fights that only create more anger among IPOB supporters."

He concluded that the former Vice President's stance reflects his statesmanship and long-standing commitment to peace.

"As a true statesman, Atiku will always support any effort aimed at achieving peace and stability in Nigeria," the statement added.