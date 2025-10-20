Kenya: Thousands of Mourners At Raila's Funeral Service in Bondo As Ceremony Commences

Kenya bid farewell to Raila Odinga with a 17-gun salute and military fly-past in Bondo.

Nairobi — Thousands of mourners are gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo, where the funeral service of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently underway.

Top government officials, lawmakers, and clergy, and foreign dignitaries have already arrived at the venue.

Earlier, Odinga's body was escorted by the Kenya Defence Forces under tight security, from his Opoda farm as thousands of mourners lined the route, waving and weeping in a final farewell to the veteran leader.

Raila's family, led by his widow Ida Odinga and their children, accompanied the convoy to the venue, where the nation will pay its last respects to the man revered as a champion of democracy and justice.