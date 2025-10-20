Kenya: Thousands of Mourners At Raila's Funeral Service in Bondo As Ceremony Commences

Capital FM
Kenya bid farewell to Raila Odinga with a 17-gun salute and military fly-past in Bondo.
19 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Thousands of mourners are gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo, where the funeral service of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently underway.

Top government officials, lawmakers, and clergy, and foreign dignitaries have already arrived at the venue.

Earlier, Odinga's body was escorted by the Kenya Defence Forces under tight security, from his Opoda farm as thousands of mourners lined the route, waving and weeping in a final farewell to the veteran leader.

Raila's family, led by his widow Ida Odinga and their children, accompanied the convoy to the venue, where the nation will pay its last respects to the man revered as a champion of democracy and justice.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.