Africa: Raila Amolo Odinga - A Pan-African Statesman, Visionary, and Friend of Humanity

Windhoek — The continent mourns the passing of Raila Amolo Odinga, a towering statesman whose life embodied the courage, compassion, and conviction that define Africa’s finest sons. From the streets of Kisumu to the global stage, Raila’s voice carried the hopes of a people — not just of Kenya, but of an Africa united in dignity, justice, and progress.

A Visionary for Kenya and Africa

As Prime Minister of Kenya (2008–2013), Raila’s tenure was marked by a spirit of renewal. He believed in the transformative power of ideas, and few ideas were as powerful as Kenya’s Vision 2030, the blueprint that sought to propel the nation into middle-income status through industrialisation, innovation, and inclusivity. His leadership transformed this vision from policy rhetoric into a living framework for national development — building roads, nurturing technology, and inspiring a generation to dream beyond limitation.

Behind that bold vision stood a constellation of brilliant minds — among them Dr. Rachel Gesami, whose intellect and quiet resilience helped shape the social and economic pillars of Vision 2030. Together, they forged a roadmap that balanced growth with equity — an enduring testimony to what visionary collaboration can achieve for a nation and a continent.

A True Internationalist and Pan-African

Raila Odinga was not confined by borders. He saw Africa as one family — from the Cape to Cairo, from Dakar to Dar es Salaam. He stood for democracy in Zimbabwe, for unity in South Sudan, for justice in Namibia, and for dignity wherever Africa’s sons and daughters yearned to be free. His friendships extended across presidents, poets, and ordinary citizens, for he believed leadership was not about position, but about presence.

He often spoke of Namibia with deep affection, admiring its resilience and the quiet strength of its people. In Windhoek and beyond, he was remembered not as a visitor, but as a brother — a man who felt Africa’s heartbeat as his own.

Brotherhood in Leadership: Raila and Hage Geingob

Among the many African leaders who admired Raila Odinga was the late President Hage Geingob of Namibia, a fellow visionary and pan-Africanist who shared his belief in dialogue, unity, and African renaissance. Their friendship was grounded in mutual respect and an unshakable belief that leadership must serve people, not power. President Geingob often referred to Raila as a brother — a man whose moral courage inspired leaders across the continent.

It was in that same spirit of reconciliation and progress that, on the day of *Madaraka*, the world witnessed one of modern Kenya’s most symbolic moments — the historic handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. President Geingob, ever the bridge-builder, played a quiet yet meaningful role in encouraging that gesture of unity. It was more than a handshake; it was the restoration of Kenya’s spirit, a testament to Raila’s maturity, forgiveness, and love for his country.

The Man Behind the Statesman

Beyond politics, Raila Odinga was a man of kindness and warmth. He carried in his laughter the lightness of a teacher and in his handshake the strength of a comrade. He loved music deeply — and at his funeral, the song “Jamaica Farewell” filled the air, a gentle and wistful tribute that echoed the grace and wanderlust of his spirit. Its melody, tender and reflective, seemed to bid farewell to a man whose journey transcended shores and generations — a man who loved people, places, and the poetry of life itself.

He was most alive around children. In 2009, he met my son Roelf Steytler, smiled broadly, and affectionately called him “a young Obama.” That moment captured the essence of Raila — a leader who saw potential everywhere, who believed that every African child was born with the right to dream, and whose vision was always rooted in hope.

A Family’s Legacy of Grace

As Africa reflects on this monumental loss, we also celebrate the family that walked beside him — his beloved wife Mama Ida Odinga, and their children Fidel (late), Rosemary, Raila Jr., and Winnie. They shared him with a continent and bore the weight of his mission with quiet grace. To them we say: your husband and father did not merely live in Kenya’s history — he shaped Africa’s destiny. His ideals — unity, service, and justice — remain the light that will guide future generations.

In the end, Raila Odinga was more than a politician. He was a dreamer who never stopped believing in Africa’s promise. His words, his music, his laughter — they linger still, reminding us that even in departure, the spirit of Baba lives on in every child who dares to believe that Africa can rise.

“Go well, Raila Amolo Odinga. You have run your race with courage, and Africa will never forget.”

Dr. John Steytler is former CEO of the Development Bank of Namibia and was Economic Advisor to President Hage Geingob.