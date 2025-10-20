Nigeria: Dangote Urges Nigerians to Patronise Locally-Made Goods

"I want to encourage all Nigerians to buy only made in Nigeria. When you buy anything made in Nigeria, you are helping to create jobs. And the only way for us to be a stronger nation is to patronise ourselves and be buying made in Nigeria only so that we can encourage, create jobs and prosperity."

The Founder and President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has called on Nigerians to prioritise locally manufactured products across all sectors, stressing that patronising homegrown goods is essential for the nation's economic growth and development.

Mr Dangote made the appeal on Friday when former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, led a media delegation on a tour of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

"I want to encourage all Nigerians to buy only made in Nigeria. When you buy anything made in Nigeria, you are helping to create jobs. And the only way for us to be a stronger nation is to patronise ourselves and be buying made in Nigeria only so that we can encourage, create jobs and prosperity," he said.

His remarks align with the Nigerian government's ongoing advocacy for citizens and institutions to embrace locally produced goods and services.

The federal government has repeatedly urged ministries and public officials to prioritise the use of locally manufactured products, especially automobiles. However, these directives are often ignored even by government officials themselves.

To reinforce this policy, the government recently introduced the "Nigeria First" initiative, which mandates all federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to prioritise Nigerian-made goods, services, and expertise in public procurement. The initiative aims to strengthen the local automotive industry and promote the use of domestically produced vehicles.

Similarly, the National Assembly is considering a bill that would require MDAs to procure only locally manufactured vehicles. Yet, many lawmakers have come under criticism for purchasing imported luxury cars for official use, a practice that could end if the proposed bill becomes law.

The future of Dangote refinery in Nigeria

During the tour, Mr Omokri described the Dangote Refinery as "the future of Nigeria."

"The Dangote Refinery is not up to date. It is up to tomorrow. It is the future of Nigeria. In the past, shippers complained about bringing goods to Nigeria and leaving with their ships empty. However, in the one year that this refinery has been operational, over 650 vessels have left the Dangote Terminal, with 60 per cent of those maritime exports going to the United States, and the rest going to Brazil, Argentina, and other nations.

"Do you now see why I said they are up to tomorrow, rather than up to date? No country on earth can reject Dangote products on the basis of product quality! They go above and beyond your standards," he said.

Youths driving the Dangote refinery

Mr Omokri also highlighted the significant presence of young Nigerians at the refinery, noting that the project is largely youth-driven.

"Then the other thing that amazes you when you enter this project site, which covers 2,635 hectares, is the almost startling number of young people you see gainfully employed. Nigerian youths are running the Dangote Refinery. The place is energetic and the energy is kinetic. And there is an ethnic mix. He probably has more Nigerian staff outside his own native North-west geopolitical zone.

"At the Central Laboratory, a commendable 60 per cent of the staff are women. You see the brightest hijab-wearing PhD holders, then you turn around and see blue jeans-wearing females with degrees from Europe and America."

The former presidential aide noted that the refinery not only generates its own electricity but also contributes significantly to Nigeria's power supply.

"Unknown to many, the Dangote Refinery does not just generate its own electricity but is also responsible for producing 10 per cent of all the electricity generated in Nigeria. The refinery itself generates 500 megawatts, while the fertiliser plant produces an additional 150 MW. Unlike many other projects in the oil and gas industry, the Dangote Refinery has excellent relations with its host community.

"The Dangote Group built the roads in the community. The children of the community get scholarships in their hundreds. And the free tuition is not a Greek gift, as they are required to work for the Dangote Refinery. They could if they want, but it is not mandatory. Their training is a free gift. I know the term free gift is a tautology, but it is necessary to emphasise that and differentiate it from Greek gifts."