Nigeria: Court Approves #FreeNnamdiKanu Protest, Bars Access to Sensitive Govt Areas

The court granted the interim order while emphasising that the right to peaceful assembly remains protected as long as demonstrators avoid prohibited zones.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the planned #FreeNnamdiKanu protest but barred demonstrators from marching to or assembling near sensitive government sites, including Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

Delivering the ruling on Friday, the judge, M. G. Umar, according to a Certified True Copy (CTC) shared by Sahara Reporters on Saturday, said the decision followed an ex parte motion filed by the Nigerian government through the Nigeria Police Force.

The suit named the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the applicant and Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), and Unknown Persons as the respondents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The government sought an interim order to restrict protesters from accessing sensitive zones within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Police officer Bassey Ibithan, attached to the Directorate of Legal Services at Force Headquarters, stated in an affidavit that allowing protesters near these areas could pose a threat to national security.

Mr Umar granted the interim order while emphasising that the right to peaceful assembly remains protected as long as demonstrators avoid prohibited zones.

The court directed that respondents, including Mr Sowore and the listed organisations, be served with the order immediately and appear for a hearing on Monday, 20 October, to respond to the government's motion.

"The Respondents are hereby restrained in the interim from protesting in the following areas: Aso Rock Villa, or anywhere close to Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of the motion on notice," the court document reads.

Police speak

Ahead of the planned demonstration, the Nigeria Police Force issued a nationwide directive for heightened security.

In a statement on Saturday, police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin urged all groups to adhere strictly to the court order.

"The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public peace in accordance with constitutional provisions. All groups -- whether in support of or opposed to the ongoing agitation for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu -- are expected to comply strictly with the provisions of the court order," he said.

The statement warned that individuals or groups using protests to incite violence, carry weapons, vandalise property, or engage in other unlawful acts would face arrest and prosecution.

The police also noted that digital evidence could be used in investigations against offenders.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed the FCT Commissioner of Police and operational commands to ensure strict enforcement of the court order, maintain strategic deployments, and protect lives and property.

Sowore reacts

Mr Sowore, who has been central to the planning and mobilisation for the protest, commented on the reaction of the police to the court ruling on Saturday, maintaining that the demonstration is sacrosanct.

Posting on his Facebook page on Saturday, he said, "I'm glad to see that the Nigeria Police Force have finally shown some respect for the constitutional right to freedom of assembly and protest... "

But Mr Sowore also criticised what he described as double standards in how the police handle protests for and against Mr Kanu.

"Suppose a court order truly exists restricting protests around Aso Rock Villa. In that case, it begs the question: why hasn't the same police force obtained a similar order against those protesting freely for three consecutive days, opposing Nnamdi Kanu's release?

"The hypocrisy is glaring. The double standards are undeniable.

"Our legal team of 115 lawyers will challenge any alleged court order the moment we are served on Monday. But let it be known that nothing can stop this mass movement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"October 20 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow remains sacrosanct."

Background

The #FreeNnamdiKanu movement seeks the release of Mr Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been detained by the State Security Service (SSS) since June 2021, while he faces terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Kanu is facing charges over his separatist activities blamed for killings and violence in the South-east where wants to declare independence for a sovereign Biafra State.

The #FreeNnamdiKanu movement has drawn national attention, gaining support from civil society groups and political figures, while also attracting criticism for perceived disruptions to legal proceedings.

Mr Sowore, a Nigerian activist and journalist, has been involved in multiple political movements, including the #RevolutionNow protests of 2019, which led to his arrest on charges of treasonable felony and money laundering.

His continued activism has made him a prominent voice in Nigerian civil society.