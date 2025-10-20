Nigeria: Outrage As Pensioners Are Stripped of NHIs Benefits

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector, NUPCPS, has condemned the removal of retired workers from accessing the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, describing the decision as unfair and inhumane.

The National Secretary of NUPCPS, Mr. John Bisan, voiced the union's displeasure during a two-day Sensitisation and Enlightenment Workshop on the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, held in Lagos.

Bisan lamented that many retirees were being denied health insurance coverage at a time in their lives when they needed it most, despite having served the nation faithfully during their productive years.

Bisan said: "I wouldn't know whether the Director-General of PenCom is aware that once you turn 60 or retire from service -- even at 55 -- you are removed from the NHIS. This is unfair.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I cannot serve my country for 35 good years, give my youthful and useful age to service, only to be told after retirement that I am not entitled to free healthcare. This is too bad. This is the period we need healthcare the most."

He warned that the policy had left many senior citizens vulnerable, with several battling health challenges such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart conditions without the financial means to afford medication and treatment.

"Many pensioners are dying because we can't afford drugs or medical tests. The government must restore free healthcare for retirees immediately. In countries like the UK and the US, the elderly have access to healthcare at no cost. Why can't Nigeria do the same?" he queried.

Responding to the concerns, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, represented by Mr. Mutiu Muslim, Head of the Commission's South-West Zonal Office, said that PenCom had rolled out a free healthcare access initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

According to her, the initiative is a vital part of the Commission's efforts to strengthen social protection and ensure dignity for retirees in their old age.

"Healthcare access is a key component of social protection. The Commission is committed to ensuring that retirees, especially those in the low-income category, have access to basic healthcare services," she assured.

Stakeholders at the workshop called on the Federal and State Governments to prioritise the welfare of pensioners and take concrete steps to reinstate NHIS coverage for all retirees, noting that their wellbeing reflects the nation's commitment to honouring those who have served it diligently.