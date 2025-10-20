Kenya: Senegalese President Bassirou Faye to Be Chief Guest As Mashujaa Day Celebrations Kick-Off in Kitui

Nairobi — Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will be the guest of honur at the Mashujaa Day celebrations that are currently underway at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui.

President Faye, who arrived in the country Saturday, was received by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki upon his arrival at the stadium.

He is among the foreign leaders gracing the national event that honours Kenya's heroes and heroines.

Beyond attending the celebrations, President Faye is also set to embark on a State visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and Senegal.

President William Ruto arrived at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui a few minutes to 9.00am to lead the nation in marking this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Upon his arrival, President Ruto boarded the ceremonial open-top Land Rover Defender and was driven around the stadium as he waved to the cheering crowd.

Thousands of excited Kenyans filled the stands, waving miniature national flags and chanting in celebration as the Head of State acknowledged their greetings.

The President's arrival set the stage for the day's festivities, which honour Kenya's heroes and heroines who have contributed to the country's freedom and development.

Security remains tight at the venue as the country honours its heroes and heroines who contributed to Kenya's freedom, unity, and development.