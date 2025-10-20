Nigeria: U.S., UK, DR Congo-Bound Illicit Drug Consignments Intercepted in Frozen Snails, Electrical Bulbs

Abuja — Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of illicit drugs concealed in frozen snails, electrical bulbs and female clothes heading to the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and a courier company in Lagos.

The spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said at least, two suspects linked to attempts to export the illicit substances have already been taken into custody.

He disclosed that one of them, a cargo agent Boladale Riliwan was arrested on 7th October 2025 following the discovery of 15 parcels of skunk, a strain of cannabis, concealed in 10 pieces of giant rechargeable electrical bulbs he presented in a carton for airfreight to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

Another suspect in custody is 48-year-old Olawale Hakeemot who is a UK-based Public Health Assistant was arrested on Sunday 12th October at the departure hall of terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja following the discovery of frozen snails used to conceal 2,300 pills of tramadol 225mg in her luggage while heading to Manchester, United Kingdom, on a Qatar Airways flight.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Babafemi said attempt by another syndicate to export 810 pills of bromazepam hidden in female clothes going to the United States was also thwarted by NDLEA officers at a courier company in Lagos last Thursday.

In Adamawa, a suspect Bello Buba was intercepted at an NDLEA check point in Namtari, Yola South Local Government Area with 38,270 pills of tramadol concealed in the spare tyre, boot, and door compartments of his Honda Civic car he drove all the way from Benin Republic to smuggle the consignment into Nigeria on Sunday 12th October.

Babafemi said not less than 53,250 kilogrammes of skunk were destroyed on 21.3 hectares of cannabis farm in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State, with 70 bags of the same psychoactive substance weighing 1,140 kilogrammes recovered by NDLEA operatives during an operation that lasted between Sunday 12th and Monday 13th October.

He disclosed that suspects arrested include: Matthew Emmanuel, 26; James Moses, 27; and Israel Samuel, 20.

The arrest followed the destruction of 17,400 kilogrammes skunk on 6.96 hectares of plantation by NDLEA operatives at Aponmu forest reserve, Akure, Ondo State on Sunday 12th October.

In Oyo State, Aliyu Muhammed, 50; Babarinde Segun, 32; Ogunbiyi Sanjo, 30; and Ajani Oluro,30, were nabbed with 596 kilogrammes skunk at Apata-Ako, Igboora, while Jacob Afolabi, 30, and Salako Oluwatobi, 25, were arrested with 273 kilogrammes of same substance at Odo-Oyan, Igangan, last Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Joseph Andrew was arrested in possession of 88 kilogrammes skunk last Wednesday by NDLEA operatives at Ona - Imeko, Ogun state, another suspect Festus Udoh, 42, was nabbed with 13,000 pills of opioids along Onitsha-Owerri Road, Imo State.

In same vein, a total of 74.5 kilogrammes skunk was recovered from the store of a suspect Joseph Chukwujamaa at Umuogbo - Agu village, Enugu State last Saturday.

Babafemi said in Lagos, no fewer than 11 bags of skunk weighing 117 kilogrammes were recovered from the base of a suspect Ramoni Olukowi in Mushin area on Saturday while a total of 80,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup were intercepted in a container earlier watch-listed by NDLEA coming from India during a joint examination of the shipment with men of Customs Service and other security agencies at the Apapa port last Tuesday.

He said in like manner, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) while commending the officers and men of MMIA, Apapa, Lagos, Ekiti, Adamawa, Oyo, Enugu, Ogun, Ondo, and Imo Commands for the arrests, and seizures, urged them and their colleagues across the country not to relent in their ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the agency.