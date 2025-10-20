Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence, Accuses Wife, Regina Daniels, of Drug-Fuelled Violence

Abuja — Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, has opened up on the recent domestic crisis involving his wife, popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, attributing her alleged erratic behaviour to drug and alcohol abuse.

In a detailed statement posted on his verified X- account, the lawmaker said the 25-year-old actress has been struggling with substance abuse and must undergo rehabilitation for her safety and that of those around her.

His reaction followed the circulation of a viral video showing Regina Daniels in a distressed state, prompting widespread speculation about possible domestic violence in the family.

Dismissing such speculation as unfounded, Nwoko declared that the crisis was not a case of spousal abuse but "an unprovoked carnage and rampage" allegedly caused by his wife under the influence of drugs.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety," he said.

The Senator, who is also a lawyer and businessman, explained that he had made arrangements for his wife's rehabilitation either in Abuja's Asokoro area or abroad, particularly in Jordan, where she would be completely cut off from drug suppliers.

He wrote: "I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs."

According to Nwoko, the recent domestic upheaval, which saw property destroyed in his absence, was the result of his wife's violent outburst while allegedly intoxicated, accusing her of assaulting staff and damaging vehicles and household items.

"She is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence," he said.

The senator further claimed that Regina Daniels' violent reaction was triggered by his insistence that she undergo rehabilitation.