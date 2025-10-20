Nigeria: Group Disowns Defection to APC, Backs PDP for 2027 in Plateau

Former campaign coordinators and supporters of the defunct Liberation Movement (LM), a political structure of former Plateau State governorship aspirant under the platform of PDP, Brig-Gen John Sura (rtd), have disowned him following his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They also stated that they will not join their principal in his new political voyage, adding that they are resolute and committed to deliver the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party that promotes equity and justice, in 2027 in the state.

Alhaji Isah Ga'ar the coordinator in Kanam LGA who addressed a huge crowd of former supporters that gathered at the Teachers' House in Mangu LGA of the state, explained that Gen Sura defected to the APC without consulting his former supporters and appointees of his former "Liberation Movement" which cut across the 17 local government areas of the state.

According to Ga'ar, Governor Mutfwang's PDP-led administration has done well in the last two years and consequently deserves to be supported to enable him to continue the good work he has started in the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the same vein, Nathaniel Kyak, another former die-hard supporter of Gen Sura, delivered an apology that steers the huge crowd when he said politicians who underrated the power of supporters face political damnation at the end of the day.

According to Kyak , "It is very necessary to relate to the public that the 'former supporters' of the 'Liberation Movement' led by Brig Gen John Sura Rtd, were completely unaware of his decision to change allegiance."

He further stressed, "We were abandoned by our former principal immediately after the PDP primaries election in 2022, without any formal communication. Only to see his 'resignation letter from PDP ' posted on his Facebook page."