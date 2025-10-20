Nigeria: Media Rights Body Faults Presidential Pardon for Some Nigerians

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been asked to rescind the pardon given to specific categories of Nigerians, most especially convicted drug barons.

In a statement signed by Adewale Adeoye, the Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) said the pardon of drug barons has brought down the dignity of Nigerians all over the world.

"Why is it the prerogative of the President to grant a State Pardon? The exercise should be carried out considering the sacred ethics of society at large.

"There are about 54,000 Nigerians Awaiting Trial for various offences, including theft of goats or even food.

There are also people detained for demanding self-determination. There is no justification why the priority of the Government should be the pardon of convicted drug lords whose crimes continue to imperil the health and prosperity of the country, the statement noted.

.The media group said the decision of the federal government gave three wrong impressions: That the people in power or some of them are drug barons friendly; That convicted drug barons can be released and be allowed to go back to their trade and that Nigeria is a letdown to Africa and the International community in the global war against illicit drugs while giving the impression that all the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,(NDLEA) and the Judiciary to sanitise the country of narcotics are fruitless.

"The embarrassment is beyond measure, that the leadership of a country can grant state pardon to couriers of illicit drug promoters that have already been found guilty and convicted by the Courts of Law. Whatever achievements the government may have recorded have been brought to nought by this single action, which history has recorded."

Adeoye said the pardon has reinforced the confidence of drug lords across the world that Nigeria is a potential sanctuary for the vilest drug offenders.

"This action will lower the esteem of honest NDLEA officials who have dedicated their entire lifetime to fighting illicit drugs. Some of them have died in the process. The pardon will endanger the lives of NDLEA officials and rob whistleblowers of the courage to speak out. At the same time, the pardon adds horror to the memory of NDLEA officials who have been killed in the cause of saving Nigerians from the peril of hard drugs.

"What we see is jubilation across red light zones in Nigeria over the pardon, which marks one of the ugliest turning points in the annals of Nigerian battle against killer drugs and their sponsors."