Africa: Nigeria Health Watch to Host the First Solutions Journalism Africa Summit

For decades, media coverage of Africa has been dominated by a narrow and often negative lens, focusing largely on poverty, hunger, corruption, and conflict. While these issues exist, they have too often overshadowed the continent's diverse realities and thriving innovations. According to Africa No Filter, Africa loses up to $4.2 billion annually due to unrepresentative negative media narratives, an amount that could fund the education of over 12 million African children. Beyond the economic loss, such portrayals also spread misinformation, erode public trust, and in some cases, incite violence.

The Solutions Journalism Africa Summit seeks to address this gap by equipping African journalists with the tools, inspiration, and partnerships to tell solutions-focused stories, stories that not only highlight challenges but also investigate and explain how individuals, communities, and institutions are responding to them. Evidence shows that this approach builds public trust, drives constructive dialogue, and inspires social change.

The Solutions Journalism Africa Summit, with the theme "Reframing Africa's Narratives Through Solutions-Focused Storytelling", will bring together journalists, editors, development partners, policymakers, academics, and civil society leaders from across the continent to challenge entrenched stereotypes about Africa and to build a new storytelling model that highlights resilience, innovation, and progress.

"We have seen how powerful stories can drive change. Building on our work in solutions journalism, this Summit brings together journalists to strengthen their ability to tell stories that reflect the full picture, not just what is going wrong, but what is working and being done differently. When people see what is possible, it builds trust and inspires action," said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director Nigeria Health Watch.

Why the Summit Matters

"Speaking ahead of the event, Chibuike Alagboso, Director of Media Programmes at Nigeria Health Watchnoted,"The Solutions Journalism Africa Summit is not just another event it's a call to action for African journalists & media organizations to reclaim and reshape the continent's narrative. We're spotlighting the solutions, innovations, and resilience that often go untold, and reminding the world that Africa's progress and innovative stories deserve the same attention as its problems."

What to Expect

The Summit will feature a dynamic mix of interactive and thought-provoking sessions, including:

Solutions showcases and exhibitions of impactful SoJo stories from across the continent.

Panel discussions and fireside chats with leading journalists, editors, and development experts.

Interactive workshops on evidence-based storytelling, research, and collaboration.

Presentations of SoJo research insights and best practices.

The unveiling of pan-African collaboration projects produced by journalists across borders.

Awards and a fellowship graduation ceremony, recognising excellence in solutions journalism.

Creative expressions, including spoken word and artistic performances, to bring storytelling to life.

The Summit will not only celebrate progress but also foster cross-border partnerships, mentorship, and continuous knowledge exchange among African journalists and media organisations. By convening diverse voices, the gathering will strengthen a continental movement committed to reshaping Africa's media narratives.

Partnerships and Collaboration

While the Solutions Journalism Africa Summit is an initiative of the Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative (SJAI), its vision is rooted in collaboration. The Summit welcomes partnerships with organisations, institutions, and individuals passionate about amplifying innovative storytelling that drives meaningful change. Together, we can build a media ecosystem that reflects the full complexity of Africa and empowers communities through accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch leverages evidence-based advocacy and strategic communication to influence health policy and improve access to quality healthcare in Nigeria. The organisation amplifies exemplary initiatives in the health sector, challenges detrimental practices, and provides a platform for innovative ideas and positive action. Through its diverse media platforms, Nigeria Health Watch delivers informed commentary and in-depth analysis of health issues, grounded in integrity, credibility, and a commitment to better health outcomes for all Nigerians.