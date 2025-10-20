Liberia: Unity Party Names County Fundraising Chairs for Headquarters Project

Barely a day after former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa headlined the groundbreaking ceremony for the opposition CDC's new headquarters, the ruling Unity Party has appointed current Speaker Richard Koon to chair the Montserrado County fundraising committee for its own headquarters project.

The party on Sunday named House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon to chair the Montserrado County Fundraising Committee, as part of broader preparations for its Homecoming and Fundraising Program scheduled for December 6, 2025. The event will be held under the theme: "Positioning the Unity Party for Long-Term Political Vibrancy, Policy Reform, Infrastructural Development, and Membership Drive."

Groundbreaking and County Mobilization

The Unity Party earlier set December 6 as the date for simultaneous groundbreaking ceremonies across all 15 counties -- which officials have described as a "historic step toward institutional transformation."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the party, each member is expected to rally around their county of origin or affiliation to raise funds for both the national and county headquarters projects.

In addition to fundraising, each county committee will present the deed for at least one acre of land for the construction of its respective county headquarters during the groundbreaking.

Speaker Richard Koon, who represents Montserrado County District 11, was appointed chair of the Montserrado County committee, with Robert Bestman serving as county chairman. Other county-level appointments include:

Nimba County: Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr. (Chair), Nelson Bearngar (Chairman)

Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr. (Chair), Nelson Bearngar (Chairman) Bong County: Senator Prince K. Moye (Chair), Martha Morris (Chairlady)

Senator Prince K. Moye (Chair), Martha Morris (Chairlady) Lofa County: Representative Clarence Massaquoi (Chair), David Mawolo (Chairman)

Representative Clarence Massaquoi (Chair), David Mawolo (Chairman) Grand Bassa County: Magdalene Dargoseh (Chair), Amuchi Davis (Chairman)

Magdalene Dargoseh (Chair), Amuchi Davis (Chairman) Margibi County: Representative Ben Fofana (Chair), Ceceia Doe (Chairlady)

Representative Ben Fofana (Chair), Ceceia Doe (Chairlady) Bomi County: Hon. Sekou Dukuly (Chair), Moses Amen (Chairman)

Hon. Sekou Dukuly (Chair), Moses Amen (Chairman) Grand Cape Mount County: Senator Dabah M. Varpilah (Chair), Aaron Samullah (Chairman)

Senator Dabah M. Varpilah (Chair), Aaron Samullah (Chairman) Gbarpolu County: Hon. Murphy Kanneh (Chair), Loseni K. Siryon (Chairman)

Hon. Murphy Kanneh (Chair), Loseni K. Siryon (Chairman) Maryland County: Hon. P. Mike Jurry (Chair), Fred Gbato (Chairman)

Hon. P. Mike Jurry (Chair), Fred Gbato (Chairman) Grand Kru County: Hon. Edmund Forh Forh (Chair), Nelson Torbor (Chairman)

Hon. Edmund Forh Forh (Chair), Nelson Torbor (Chairman) Grand Gedeh County: Hon. Neto Z. Lighe Sr. (Chair), Retha Karr (Chairlady)

Hon. Neto Z. Lighe Sr. (Chair), Retha Karr (Chairlady) River Gee County: Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh II (Chair), Jay Doe (Chairman)

Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh II (Chair), Jay Doe (Chairman) River Cess County: Chairman Luther Tarpeh (Chair), Mark Marton (Chairman)

Chairman Luther Tarpeh (Chair), Mark Marton (Chairman) Sinoe County: Hon. Milton Teahjay (Chair), Harrison Karr (Chairman)

National Steering Committee

At the national level, Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, the party's First Vice Chairperson, has been appointed Chairperson of the National Steering Committee, which will oversee planning and coordination of the homecoming program.

Other members include Jeror Cole Bangalu (Cochair), Mohammed Kromah, Prince K. Moye, Amin Modad, Magdalene E. Dagoseh, Neto Z. Lighe, Cornelia Kruah, Whroway Bryant, Roland Giddings, Robert Wongbay, Prince Toles, Sekou Kanneh, Lucia Tarpeh, Helena Knuckles, Clarence Massaquoi, Mo Ali, Robert Bestman, Selena P. Mappy, Lansana P. Fofana, Melvin Cephas, Loseni K. Siryon, Adolphus Lake (Resource Person), Noah Z. Gibson, Patrick Wozie, Prince Tamba, and Martin Togbah (representing the 73 District Coordinators).

Fundraising Committee

The Fundraising Committee, chaired by Cornelia Kruah, is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing a comprehensive fundraising strategy for acquiring suitable properties for both the national and county headquarters.

Members include Edmund Ford (Cochair), Selena Mappy, Prince K. Moye, Mohammed Kromah (Advisor), Sarah McGill, Boakai Jaleiba, Garmai Koboi, and Eric Ceekay Sayee.

Media and Publicity Committee

The Media and Publicity Committee, led by Mo Ali, will coordinate public communications for the event -- managing messaging, press releases, interviews, and overall narrative control.

Members include Lansana P. Fofana (Cochair), Noah Z. Gibson, Charles Collins, Abraham S. Kromah, Amara Quardu Mohammed, Stephen Johnson, Wesley Nyenatoh, Sylvester Wonplue, and Samuel Rudolf Foeday.

Mobilization and Recruitment

The Mobilization and Recruitment of New Members Committee, chaired by Whroway Bryant, will focus on expanding the party's membership base and revitalizing grassroots engagement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Robert Bestman serves as Cochair, with John O. Karngba (Secretary) and members including Melvin Cephas, Selena P. Mappy, Alphonso Belleh, Amie Wesseh, Jestina F. Derjeh, Clinton Nyemah, and Alieu H. Sackor. Two representatives from auxiliary organizations will also be added in consultation with the Vice Chair for Mobilization and the National Chairman.

A "Transformative" Vision

Party officials described the December 6 homecoming as a defining moment in repositioning the Unity Party for long-term political relevance and institutional renewal.

"This initiative reflects our renewed commitment to grassroots engagement and sustainable party development," a senior party official said. "We are building structures that will stand the test of time -- from policy reform to infrastructure and member mobilization."

The Unity Party, led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has been positioning itself for post-election consolidation and long-term governance stability since taking power in January 2024.