Nigeria: Defection - We Remain Solidly Behind Makinde, PDP Leadership, Others Declare

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, including the forum of former local government leadership, have declared their allegiance to the Oyo State Governor, 'Seyi Makinde and the party in the state.

The forum, in a communiqué issued after a meeting at the Conference Room of Saki West Local Government, Saki, called on all well-meaning residents of Oyo State to remain steadfast in their support for the governor's transformative vision for a more prosperous and equitable Oyo State.

It dismissed the recent defections of a few members of the PDP in Oke Ogun, led by Senator Hosea Agboola to a yet to be disclosed political party, stating that the action reeked of sheer opportunism, inconsistency, and political desperation.

According to the forum, the defections were not reflective of the will of the majority of PDP members in Oke-Ogun, noting that the individuals, who defected were rescued from political obscurity by Makinde and had taken the decision to defect solely for personal and selfish interests.

The forum added that an overwhelming majority of serving and former council chairmen, vice chairmen and PDP stakeholders across Oke-Ogun remain steadfastly within the PDP and were firmly aligned with Makinde's political philosophy.

Noting that Makinde has delivered inclusive, people-oriented and transformational achievements across Oyo State and particularly in Oke-Ogun, the forum resolved that Oke Ogun PDP stakeholders would continue to mobilise support for Makinde's administration and the PDP at all levels and also continue to strengthen the party's internal cohesion and structures across all local governments in the zone.

"After extensive discussions and careful evaluation of the situation, the forum unanimously resolved as follows: Unequivocally reaffirms its unflinching loyalty and total commitment to the leadership and visionary governance of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE.

"Governor Makinde's inclusive leadership, people-oriented policies, and transformational achievements across Oyo State -- particularly in Oke-Ogun -- remain unmatched in the annals of the state's history.

"The forum strongly condemns the recent defection of a few disgruntled former political officeholders led by former Senator Hosea Agboola (Alleluyah) to yet to be known political destinations.

"Their action is not reflective of the will of the majority of PDP members in Oke-Ogun, but rather a manifestation of sheer opportunism, inconsistency, and political desperation.

"These individuals, who once benefitted immensely from Governor Makinde's magnanimity, are now attempting to undermine the same administration that rescued them from political obscurity. Their decision to defect, driven by personal interest rather than ideology, underscores a lack of principle and gratitude."