Nigeria: Sporty TV Unveils Exciting Free-to-Air Sports Packages for Nigerian Viewers

20 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Africa's fastest growing free-to-air sports network, Sporty TV, has unveiled a number of exciting sports packages for its Nigerian market.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, Oluchi Enuha, the Executive Representative of the Network in Nigeria, said these packages would change the entire landscape of sports broadcasting, not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

Enuha also announced a partnership with the Nigerian Television Authority(NTA) and other global media leaders, stating that the partnership would set new standards for free television and deliver value as well as affordable top class content for viewers and advertisers alike.

According to him, "This is an unprecedented delivery of value and premium content at no cost to the Nigerian viewer. This is definitely transforming the broadcasting landscape across Africa.

"We are delivering over 600 live events including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, South American football, some Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifying matches(the last four games), the FIFA World Club Cup, the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup finals and even the just concluded 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan directly to viewers free."

Sporty TV combines world-class production, cutting edge technology and strategic partnerships in ensuring that every Nigerian household is able to enjoy premium sports content through its YouTube channel and mobile apps, guaranteeing maximum reach and convenience in the process.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.